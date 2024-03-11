Top 2025 WR target sets spring Michigan football visit

One position that Michigan football has recruited pretty well in recent years is wide receiver. However, the issue hasn’t been getting guys to campus as much as it has been retaining them — whether it be at the position or at the school, as it were.

The Wolverines have brought in some talented wideouts, but several have left in recent years. Amorion Walker (who had converted to cornerback) and Darrius Clemons — both in the 2022 class — departed via the transfer portal. Xavier Worthy had signed but ended up being released from his letter of intent and went on to star at Texas. In 2019, U-M brought in Mike Sainristil and he was promising at wideout, but made the historic switch to nickel back in 2022, and became perhaps Michigan’s most impactful player on that side of the ball since Charles Woodson.

A new name is considering the maize and blue and will make it to campus in April, according to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu — but the Wolverines will have some strong competition. According to Trieu, Talyn Taylor — a four-star wideout from Geneva (Ill.) Community — will visit Michigan football on April 7.

Geneva (Ill.) WR Talyn Taylor has four unofficial visit dates set for spring with UCLA and Ole Miss also in play for potential visits. (VIP) https://t.co/s8OTeXswOi pic.twitter.com/B7bDihgoVg — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) March 10, 2024

A 2025 prospect, Taylor is the No. 110 player in the country per the 247Sports Composite. Michigan won’t have sole access to him that weekend, as he will visit Notre Dame on Saturday before coming to Ann Arbor on Sunday. Of course, he visits Georgia two weeks prior and Ohio State the following week.

Taylor has offers from other big-time schools such as Alabama, Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, and USC.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire