Top 2025 TE recruiting target offers notes on recent official visit with Florida

Florida football hosted four-star tight end Andrew Olesh out of Center Valley (Pennsylvania) Southern Lehigh in the 2025 cycle last weekend on an official visit and the rising high school senior seemingly had a positive experience in Gainesville.

“Just the people there and the environment. I can relate,” Olesh told 247Sports. “Coach (Russ) Callaway, he is one of my favorite coaches ever. I like the people there.”

The 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound end was hosted by kicker Trey Smack and tight end Hayden Hansen while on campus for his OV.

“They are so cool to hang out with. They are awesome people and I can relate to them. They introduced me to the whole Florida thing and they took me around campus. They are just great people.”

Of course, he also spent some time with head coach Billy Napier.

“Coach Napier has been telling me that if I really do like Florida, make sure I am in touch. Pretty much make a decision when you have a feel for an environment and make sure you go to a program that cares for you.”

Recruiting Summary

Olesh is ranked No. 130 overall and No. 5 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 115 and 5, respectively.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine has the Penn State Nittany Lions out front in his recruitment with a 44.5% chance of signing him; the Michigan Wolverines (14.4%), Alabama Crimson Tide (12.3%) and Florida (10.3%) trail behind.

