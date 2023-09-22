Top 2025 safety recruit will be in attendance for Charlotte game

The visitor’s list for Florida Gators football’s games so far has been stacked, especially after 26 recruits visited Gainesville during the upset over the Tennessee Volunteers.

Now a five-star prospect wants to come back for more of the Swamp this weekend.

Top safety DJ Pickett talked to reporters at Swamp247 and announced he’ll be in town for the matchup against the Charlotte 49ers.

Pickett is a priority for the Gators and the Tampa, Florida, native likes what he sees when he’s on campus.

“I like the environment here,” Pickett said. “It’s nice, and at the end of the day, it’s Florida. It’s a good area and the people around it make the building and the school great.”

Pickett has also been in contact with defensive backs coach Corey Raymond.

“(Raymond’s) a pretty cool guy,” Pickett said. “I can talk to him about anything and I feel comfortable being around him. With my versatility, I could play safety and corner. It’s like, I don’t have to talk to a different coach here, and he could move me around in the defense. I would be playing corner here.”

“I like how (Florida) use their guys,” Pickett continued. “He told me he prepares his guys to play in the NFL and that is how their defense is. My goal is to get to the NFL.”

Pickett stands at 6-foot-2-inches and is a two-way defensive player for Zephyrhills High School. He’s a four-star on the 247Sports scale, but a five-star according to On3’s reports.

Pickett dropped a top 13 earlier this fall. That list included Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama and Miami.

He stands at No. 1 overall for safeties and the No. 10 prospect in the 2025 class.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire