Top 2025 RB Harlem Berry commits to LSU during All-America Game

The No. 1 running back in the 2025 recruiting class just announced his commitment to play for the LSU Tigers after high school. The announcement was made during the Under Armour All-American Game on ESPN.

Berry chose the Tigers over Texas and the Florida Gators. Berry is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound, four-star running back from Metairie, Louisiana, where he plays for St. Martin’s Episcopal. Going into his commitment day, LSU was considered a 98% favorite to land him per On3, and the Tigers received multiple crystal ball projections to land him on 247Sports.

Berry still has a while until he finally signs his name on the dotted line as he will have to wait until next December to finally sign with LSU during the early signing period.

BREAKING: Five-Star RB Harlem Berry tells me he has Committed to LSU! The No. 1 RB in the ‘25 Class chose the Tigers over Texas & Florida “There’s no place like home!” #UANEXT https://t.co/n4orZCtka7 pic.twitter.com/bmPCk1STm9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 3, 2024

Berry joins a 2025 recruiting class for LSU that is currently ranked as the No. 7 class in the country by 247Sports. The class is currently headlined by five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

