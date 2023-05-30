A top 2025 QB set to visit Michigan on Wednesday

Michigan football is set at the quarterback position in the 2024 recruiting class. The Wolverines have five-star Jadyn Davis and he has been a big part in recruiting players to come play with him in Ann Arbor.

But, in order to always feel safe at arguably the most important position in college football, you need to have signal callers in every recruiting class.

Michigan is going in hard for 2025 five-star Bryce Underwood who is the No. 1 QB and the No. 3 prospect in the 2025 cycle. But in case the Belleville (Michigan) prospect chooses to not go to Michigan, the Wolverines need other options at the position.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

2025 four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet announced on Twitter he would be visiting Michigan on May 31. Longstreet will be seeing Ohio State the day before and will also be visiting LSU on June 2.

On300 2025 QB Husan Longstreet set to visit Michigan this week #GoBlue https://t.co/YySm2XmxrU — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) May 28, 2023

According to 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-2 quarterback is the 147th-ranked recruit in 2025 and the No. 8 quarterback in the cycle.

247Sports, itself, is a little higher on Longstreet than what the Composite says. According to the recruiting site, he is a top-50 recruit and the third-best QB in 2025.

Advertisement

Longstreet hails from Corona (California) Centennial. It appears Michigan has not offered him yet, but we would assume the offer is coming when Longstreet visits Michigan on Wednesday. Here are the notable offers Longstreet holds so far: Colorado, Florida State, Miami, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pittsburgh, UCLA, Washington, and others.

More!

Why Braiden McGregor feels he's on the verge of breaking out Where J.J. McCarthy ranks in Sporting News Big Ten QB rankings PFF opines on what Blake Corum's rating would be in new EA College Football game CBS Sports: Michigan football DC Jesse Minter poised for a head coaching job

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire