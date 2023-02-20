Top 2025 QB prospect plans to visit Florida this summer

With all the recent conversation surrounding the Florida Gators’ quarterback room, Billy Napier seems to be making sure that the conversation doesn’t become a recurring trope in the future.

Antwann Hill is among the best quarterbacks in the 2025 class, and the Orange and Blue are positioning themselves as a player in his recruitment. The 6-foot-4-inch, 205-pound signal caller from Warner Robbins, Georgia, was offered by the Gators after an impressive showing at UF’s Friday Night Lights camp in the summer of 2022. As a result, Napier and his staff have been keeping tabs and creating a relationship with Hill. They were so impressed, that Napier himself has been personally involved in Hill’s recruitment.

In a recent conversation with 247Sports, Hill mentions that he would like to take another visit to Gainesville over the summer. The trip would be his third, most recently having been on hand for the Gators’ 2022 season-opening win over the eventual Pac-12 champion Utah Utes.

Despite having visited Gainesville twice, Hill has yet to see the new Bill Heavener Football Training Center. The complex opened one week after his Friday Night Lights visit and, despite being on campus for the season-opening Utah game, he was not able to see the facility after it was officially unveiled. The Gators would love to have Hill back on campus to show off the state-of-the-art facility.

With Hill a part of the 2025 class, he has plenty of time to go through his offers and decide what’s best for him. If all goes according to plan, the Gators would be in a position to add Hill to a quarterback room headlined by top 2024 prospect DJ Lagway, who according to the 247Sports consensus is a five-star prospect and the No. 3 QB in the 2024 class. He committed to the Orange and Blue last year and has been very vocal about recruiting other top players in the class to join him in Gainesville.

Hill will be taking his time and making multiple visits in the coming summer. He told 247Sports that has visits planned at Alabama and Ole Miss, among others. According to the 247Sports Consensus, Hill is the No. 7 overall quarterback prospect in the 2025 class. He holds over 20 offers, with top programs like Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Texas A&M among those programs.

Story continues

More Football!

Top 2024 safety planning first-ever visit to Gainesville This class of 2025 safety is visiting the Swamp in March The Athletic ponders each SEC team's biggest spring practice question Two Florida Gators in latest USA TODAY Sports' NFL Mock Draft Which former Gators are playing in the XFL?

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire