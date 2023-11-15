Top 2025 QB Bryce Underwood’s path to LSU becoming clearer

The race for the top quarterback and No. 1 overall player in the 2025 class, Bryce Underwood, could be coming down to LSU and Michigan.

But with Michigan adding another top QB in 2025, Underwood’s path to LSU could be clearing up. Underwood is a Michigan native, but according to the On3 RPM, LSU is the leader in the clubhouse right now at 75.7%.

Underwood has developed a good relationship with LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and was in attendance for LSU’s win over Auburn on Oct. 14.

And with the situation at Michigan potentially getting messy along with current LSU QB Jayden Daniels rising to stardom, LSU is beginning to make even more sense.

Michigan just got a commitment from a quarterback in the 2025 class not named Bryce Underwood. That seems notable. https://t.co/SMdCt7oAhU — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) November 14, 2023

Underwood announced his seven finalists earlier this month. LSU and Michigan were joined by Alabama, Colorado, Oregon, Penn State and Florida State.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ QB Bryce Underwood tells me he’s down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’4 215 QB from Belleville, MI is ranked as the No. 1 Recruit in the 2025 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/VxdgXAD6Ku pic.twitter.com/Ygn8MNiyn9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 7, 2023

Underwood would be a massive haul for Brian Kelly and further Sloan’s reputation as one of the top QB coaches in the country.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire