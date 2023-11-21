Top 2025 QB Bryce Underwood has received another projection to LSU

2025 five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood has received another projection on On3’s recruiting website. The last projection was from Billy Embody (LSU insider), and he predicted Underwood would commit to LSU.

This time, it is EJ Holland (Michigan insider) who has made a prediction for the talented quarterback. Holland has predicted that Underwood will commit to LSU as well. He has Underwood committing to LSU with a 60% confidence level. That moves the Tigers up to an 86% favorite to land him per On3.

For so long, the Michigan Wolverines were the favorites to land Underwood but recently they picked up a commitment from another quarterback in the 2025 class. Once that happened, all signs pointed to LSU as the favorite and it seems as though even Michigan insiders are believing he is going to LSU.

Underwood is from Michigan so it would be a big steal for Brian Kelly to steal Underwood out from under the Wolverines’ noses.

Michigan insider @EJHollandOn3 has logged an expert prediction for LSU to land Five-Star Plus+ QB and 2025 No. 1 overall prospect Bryce Underwood👀 Read: https://t.co/04PzQGBPT0 pic.twitter.com/l7d3ETUFva — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 20, 2023

