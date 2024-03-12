Top 2025 offensive lineman adds USC football to top 12

Four-star offensive line recruit Kaden Strayhorn has named his top schools. Strayhorn included the USC Trojans in his top 12.

Kaden Strayhorn is a member of the Class of 2025. He plays high school football for national powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Strayhorn is ranked as the No. 380 recruit in the country and the No. 20 interior offensive lineman. Strayhorn is the No. 54 recruit in Florida, per 247Sports’ composite rankings

To all the coaches who recruited me. Thank you for believing in me! pic.twitter.com/6QBZWDa8F4 — Kaden Strayhorn (@kaden_strayhorn) March 2, 2024

Along with USC Strayhorn added Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan State, Texas, Missouri, Penn State, Miami, Florida, Ohio State and Michigan as his top schools.

USC and offensive line coach Josh Henson need to make a bigger imprint in the world of offensive line recruiting. The Trojans need the high-end talent, but more than that, they need a high level of depth to give this team reinforcements in the case of injuries. USC’s offensive line took a noticeable dip in 2023 when Gino Quinones got hurt. Quinones is a good player, but an offensive line needs to be strong enough that one injury doesn’t create a drastic dip in form and quality. Depth solves that problem, and that’s why Henson and USC need to be able to raise their game on the trail, so that the Trojans will have fully-stocked offensive lines when they compete in the Big Ten Conference in coming years.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire