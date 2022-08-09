Top 2025 linebacker prospect sets another visit to Florida

Billy Napier is making it a priority to establish a relationship early on in the recruiting process. This mentality seems to be paying dividends with 2025 linebacker prospect Jadon Perlotte set to make another visit to Gainesville this fall.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound rising sophomore is considered to be one of the top prospects in the 2025 class. The Buford (Georgia) High linebacker holds offers from over 25 programs including Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Oregon and Miami, as well as Florida.

The Gators are hoping to make another good impression when Perlotte makes his return to Gainesville on October 15 for the highly anticipated game against LSU. Napier not only will be looking to impress Perlotte and other recruits, but he may have a personal motive to prove to the Tigers that passing him up for the head coaching job, given his resume and accolades up the road at Louisiana, was a mistake.

Perlotte being in attendance is one way of showing LSU what they missed out on given the recruiting rules laid out for 2025 prospects. As of now, programs are not permitted to directly reach out that class, meaning that in order for the Gators staff to speak with Perlotte, Perlotte must be the one to initiate contact.

This is a good sign, given how early in the process Perlotte is in his recruiting. Napier is going to need to put work in to land the highly touted LB, with Perlotte telling Gators Online that Ohio State and Georgia are the schools he is keeping up with the most. He is planning on visiting both programs this upcoming season.

Let’s hope that Perlotte’s visit when the Tigers come to town is impactful enough to catapult the Gators towards the top of his list.

