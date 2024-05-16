Who are the top 2025 football prospects in Northeast Florida?
Northeast Florida's football scene is always filled with talent. The Class of 2025 is no different, with several players viewed as top players in the state.
From the punishing offensive lineman at Raines who is expected to suit up for the Florida State Seminoles in the near-future, to the star receivers who have lit up defenses, to the hard-hitting safeties who showed off their versatility, some of football's brightest futures can be found right here in Jacksonville.
In anticipation of the Super 11 and full fall rollout of high school football, the Times-Union took a look at some names to know around Northeast Florida in the Class of 2025.
Hylton "Drake" Stubbs, S, Mandarin
6-2, 175 pounds
Verbal commitment: University of Southern California
Stubbs proved that he's more than just a hard-hitting safety last season. He led the Mustangs in interceptions with six, while also leading them in solo tackles.
He's a defensive playmaker and is set to head to a historic football program at USC after his senior season.
When is his spring game? May 23 vs. Bolles, 6:30 p.m.
Joshua Patterson, S, Ed White
6-0, 165 pounds
Offers include: Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Pitt
Patterson is next up in a lineage of college football players from his family. A versatile defender with the skills to play anywhere in the secondary.
He had four pass deflections, three interceptions and a forced fumble last season for Ed White.
When is his spring game? May 23 vs. Orange Park, 6:30 p.m.
Solomon Thomas, OL, Raines
6-4, 315 pounds
Verbal commitment: Florida State
A punishing run-blocker and versatile lineman, Thomas is one of the best players in the nation. He's ranked as a five-star recruit and a multi-sport athlete who leads the way for Raines.
When is his spring game? Raines does not have a scheduled spring game this year.
Carl Jenkins Jr., WR, St. Augustine
6-2, 177 pounds
Offers include: Arkansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest, UCF
Jenkins is a speedy receiver who can easily get behind defenses and create big plays for his offense. He recorded 1,273 yards on 62 receptions for 16 touchdowns for St. Augustine last season.
When is his spring game? May 22 vs. Bishop Kenny, 6 p.m.
Jaime Ffrench, WR, Mandarin
6-1, 185 pounds
Offers include: Florida State, Alabama, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Texas
A standout receiver, Ffrench recorded 1,247 receiving yards and accounted for 14 of Mandarin's touchdowns last season.
Was previously committed to Alabama but de-committed and is a big time target for several of the top programs in the country.
When is his spring game? May 23 vs. Bolles, 6:30 p.m.
Locklan Hewlett, QB, St. Augustine
6-1, 175 pounds
Verbal commitment: University of South Florida
Hewlett is one of the best passers in the state. He helped lead St. Augustine to the state finals last season while passing for 2,712 yards, 23 touchdowns and completed 63 percent of his throws.
He can make throws off platform and on the move with the same precision as when his feet are set, a rare skill for high school quarterbacks.
When is his spring game? May 22 vs. Bishop Kenny, 6 p.m.
Tae'Shaun Gelsey, WR, Riverside
6-4, 215 pounds
Offers include: Auburn, Indiana, Kentucky, UCF, USF
Gelsey is a dual-sport athlete and one of the best receivers in Northeast Florida. He led the Generals with 859 receiving yards on 48 catches for nine touchdowns.
Also stars on the basketball court for Riverside where he was an All-First Coast selection.
When is his spring game? May 23 vs. Ponte Vedra, 6:30 p.m.
Tramell Jones, QB, Mandarin
6-0, 196 pounds
Verbal commitment: Florida State
Jones passed for 3,195 yards and 33 touchdowns for the Mustangs while completing nearly 60 percent of his passes last season. He's been a starter since his freshman year and led Mandarin to the Class 4M football final last season.
An Elite 11 finalist, Jones is regarded as one of the best passers in the nation.
When is his spring game? May 23 vs. Bolles, 6:30 p.m.
This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Football recruiting: Top Jacksonville prospects in the class of 2025