Who are the top 2025 football prospects in Northeast Florida?

Northeast Florida's football scene is always filled with talent. The Class of 2025 is no different, with several players viewed as top players in the state.

From the punishing offensive lineman at Raines who is expected to suit up for the Florida State Seminoles in the near-future, to the star receivers who have lit up defenses, to the hard-hitting safeties who showed off their versatility, some of football's brightest futures can be found right here in Jacksonville.

In anticipation of the Super 11 and full fall rollout of high school football, the Times-Union took a look at some names to know around Northeast Florida in the Class of 2025.

Hylton "Drake" Stubbs, S, Mandarin

Mandarin's Drake Stubbs (11) celebrates his first quarter interception with teammates Tyler Jackson (22) and Joshua Burton (18) against Atlantic Coast.

6-2, 175 pounds

Verbal commitment: University of Southern California

Stubbs proved that he's more than just a hard-hitting safety last season. He led the Mustangs in interceptions with six, while also leading them in solo tackles.

He's a defensive playmaker and is set to head to a historic football program at USC after his senior season.

When is his spring game? May 23 vs. Bolles, 6:30 p.m.

Joshua Patterson, S, Ed White

Ed White's Joshua Patterson (2) signals to the sidelines during the first quarter of a high school football scrimmage against Bolles.

6-0, 165 pounds

Offers include: Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Pitt

Patterson is next up in a lineage of college football players from his family. A versatile defender with the skills to play anywhere in the secondary.

He had four pass deflections, three interceptions and a forced fumble last season for Ed White.

When is his spring game? May 23 vs. Orange Park, 6:30 p.m.

Solomon Thomas, OL, Raines

Solomon Thomas finishes a block versus a defender during Raines' spring game versus Terry Parker.

6-4, 315 pounds

Verbal commitment: Florida State

A punishing run-blocker and versatile lineman, Thomas is one of the best players in the nation. He's ranked as a five-star recruit and a multi-sport athlete who leads the way for Raines.

When is his spring game? Raines does not have a scheduled spring game this year.

Carl Jenkins Jr., WR, St. Augustine

St. Augustine's Carl Jenkins Jr. (2) celebrates his touchdown score during the fourth quarter against Dunbar in the Class 3S state semifinal.

6-2, 177 pounds

Offers include: Arkansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest, UCF

Jenkins is a speedy receiver who can easily get behind defenses and create big plays for his offense. He recorded 1,273 yards on 62 receptions for 16 touchdowns for St. Augustine last season.

When is his spring game? May 22 vs. Bishop Kenny, 6 p.m.

Jaime Ffrench, WR, Mandarin

Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. (2) talks with teammates on the sideline before the FHSAA Class 4M championship against Miami Columbus.

6-1, 185 pounds

Offers include: Florida State, Alabama, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Texas

A standout receiver, Ffrench recorded 1,247 receiving yards and accounted for 14 of Mandarin's touchdowns last season.

Was previously committed to Alabama but de-committed and is a big time target for several of the top programs in the country.

When is his spring game? May 23 vs. Bolles, 6:30 p.m.

Locklan Hewlett, QB, St. Augustine

St. Augustine's quarterback Locklan Hewlett (11) signals for a receiver as he scrambles late in the first quarter against Nease.

6-1, 175 pounds

Verbal commitment: University of South Florida

Hewlett is one of the best passers in the state. He helped lead St. Augustine to the state finals last season while passing for 2,712 yards, 23 touchdowns and completed 63 percent of his throws.

He can make throws off platform and on the move with the same precision as when his feet are set, a rare skill for high school quarterbacks.

When is his spring game? May 22 vs. Bishop Kenny, 6 p.m.

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, WR, Riverside

Riverside receiver Tae'Shaun Gelsey stretches for a pass against Bartram Trail.

6-4, 215 pounds

Offers include: Auburn, Indiana, Kentucky, UCF, USF

Gelsey is a dual-sport athlete and one of the best receivers in Northeast Florida. He led the Generals with 859 receiving yards on 48 catches for nine touchdowns.

Also stars on the basketball court for Riverside where he was an All-First Coast selection.

When is his spring game? May 23 vs. Ponte Vedra, 6:30 p.m.

Tramell Jones, QB, Mandarin

Mandarin quarterback Tramell Jones (1) looks to pass during the first quarter against Riverside.

6-0, 196 pounds

Verbal commitment: Florida State

Jones passed for 3,195 yards and 33 touchdowns for the Mustangs while completing nearly 60 percent of his passes last season. He's been a starter since his freshman year and led Mandarin to the Class 4M football final last season.

An Elite 11 finalist, Jones is regarded as one of the best passers in the nation.

When is his spring game? May 23 vs. Bolles, 6:30 p.m.

