Top 2025 edge rusher Isaiah Gibson decommits from USC

The USC Trojans’ attempt to restore not just their roster, but their prominence in college football, has taken a few big hits over the past 24 hours. Tuesday afternoon, top 2025 edge rusher Isaiah Gibson decommitted from USC. Gibson had committed to USC in March, offering a real indication that new defensive line coach Eric Henderson was making a difference and successfully selling recruits on the value of NFL-quality player development.

Now, we’re left to wonder why another verbal commitment lasted just three months and didn’t really amount to much. Did Gibson, who has recently made official visits at other programs, get swayed by a superior NFL development pitch, or was it something else — like a bigger NIL bag? USC fans will certainly go in that direction, and to be honest, that’s what we feel here at Trojans Wire. Eric Henderson suddenly didn’t become less smart or less capable. It seems hard to think that Gibson soured on Henderson. Rather than souring on Henderson, Gibson might have been lured by a sweetener from another school.

At any rate, it’s a big setback for USC, which has lacked a lot of recruiting splashes in the past few weeks but is now losing some of the bigger pulls it made in March.

Five Star EDGE Isaiah Gibson has decommitted from USC, per @Hayesfawcett3 Gibson is the #1 ranked EDGE in the 2025 class, per @On3sports pic.twitter.com/b8TU72qqIA — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 18, 2024

