Top 2025 DL commits to Georgia football

2025 four-star defensive tackle Justus Terry has committed to Georgia football.

Terry is a 6-foot-5, 270 pound prospect out of Mobile, Ala., who is rated as the nation’s No. 4 defensive tackle, the No. 17 player overall and the No. 4 player in the state of Alabama.

The sophomore already looks like an SEC football player.

Watch his sophomore highlight tape here.

The Dawgs currently hold the No. 1 class in 2024, and with the addition of Terry and four star offensive tackle Micah Debose on Monday, Georgia also holds the top class in 2025, per 247Sports.

