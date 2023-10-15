Top 2024 WR prospects proved themselves in CFB Week 7

There is still a lot of college football to be played this season, but already the draft class of 2024 is looking loaded at wide receiver. Several of the top prospects at wideout had big games in matchups during Week 7 of college football, boosting their draft credentials in a variety of ways across the CFB landscape.

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Odunze was the primary offensive catalyst for the Huskies in their nail-biting win over Oregon. The 6-foot-3 wideout came down with several critical plays amongst his eight receptions for 128 yards in the win.

His second touchdown snag of the afternoon was an exceptional display of catch-point strength and concentration, and it happened to be the game-winner, too:

ROME ODUNZE IS UNGUARDABLE pic.twitter.com/CiMyDCOIVD — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 14, 2023

Teammate Ja’Lynn Polk also turned in a big game, especially in the first half, with six catches for 118 yards and a score. Odunze was still a cut above and continues to challenge for WR2 status behind Harrison.

Keon Coleman, Florida State

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Coleman continues to thrive for the Seminoles. He had a great all-around game in Florida State’s blowout win over Syracuse, catching nine passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Despite the big receiving production, his best play was a punt return:

The Keon Coleman highlight reel continues. This time as a 6-4, 215 pound punt returner. pic.twitter.com/rJKLxKeen6 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 14, 2023

The acceleration and change-of-direction skills for a guy that size are phenomenal. Coleman has shown he can utilize those skills in the passing game, too.

Troy Franklin, Oregon

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

His Ducks came up short on the scoreboard, but Franklin played big for Oregon. He hauled in eight catches for 154 yards and a touchdown, flashing the speed and ball-tracking skills that make him a potential first-rounder.

One thing that really stands out with Franklin is how well he can change speeds within a route. His releases are even more effective because he can vary the speed and angle so well, making him very difficult to mark in man coverage.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Nabers didn’t top 100 receiving yards, but he still made an impressive statement. His open-field wheels and ability to set up blocks shone on his 29-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Nabers caught everything thrown his way, with six receptions for 88 yards and the TD. He’s a very fluid mover and reliable target for Jayden Daniels, who continues to climb up draft rankings with another great game.

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Legette is having a breakout season for the Gamecocks and kept it rolling against Florida. The physical wideout caught five passes for 110 yards in the shootout loss to the Gators.

He pulled that off despite being the focus of Florida’s pass defense. Legette proved he could make an impact even without getting the gaudy stats. His blocking remains selflessly great, too.

