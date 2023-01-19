Top 2024 WR prospect offered by Florida, planning Gators visit

After being on the Florida coaching staff’s radar for over a year, four-star wide receiver Chance Robinson was extended an offer last Friday.

Robinson, whom the On3 consensus lists as the No. 22 player in the state of Florida, told On3 that Florida’s wide receivers coach Keary Colbert broke the news to him last week. The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound junior let Corey Bender know that Colbert is very close with Ron Hardge, his position coach at St. Thomas Aquinas.

That relationship is one of many that will be needed to have Robinson become a part of the Gators’ 2024 recruiting class. The first step is to get Robinson on campus for a visit, something that is currently in the works. Even though Robinson already took a visit to Gainesville last April, that was before holding an official offer from the Orange and Blue. They’ll have to fight off a number of schools to get Robinson on campus, though.

Robinson holds over 30 offers from programs such as Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Miami, Auburn, Ole Miss and Florida State, with the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) giving the ‘Noles an edge with a 36.4% chance of landing Robinson’s services.

Related

Top 2024 RB prospect strongly considering Florida, talks January visit Billy Napier describes trio of defensive backs as a 'very versatile group' Paul Finebaum discusses Jaden Rashada situation, NIL on show Florida coach visits two 5-star 2024 prospects while in Texas ESPN's Greg McElroy preaches patience from Florida fans 4-star LB joins list of expected visitors in the Swamp this weekend

List

Here's where Florida football lands in AP Poll all-time top 25

List

Where Florida's 2023 recruiting class finished in final On3 rankings

List

Here are 247Sports' team recruiting rankings as 2023 cycle comes to close

List

Five Florida football commits make Sports Illustrated's top 99 prospects

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire