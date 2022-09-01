This top 2024 wide receiver recruit sets visit date for opening game

The season opener for Florida football against the Utah Utes is merely hours away at this point and the list of top recruits who plan on stopping by for a taste of what the Gator Nation is cooking in the Swamp continues to grow.

Four-star wide receiver Bredell Richardson out of Tampa (Florida) Carrollwood Day plans on joining his teammate, running back Anthony Carrie, in the stands as the Orange and Blue open up the Billy Napier era on September 3. The 6-foot, 190-pound pass-catcher, much like his high school compadre, took part in the Friday Night Lights event at the end of July before receiving a re-offered scholarship from the new staff.

Speaking of which, the revamped brass at the top of the football program, spearheaded by wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, has already made a positive impression on the rising junior.

“I like the new staff,” he told Gators Online. “Me and Keary have a good relationship that we’ve been building over a long time. Also, I knew from the jump that it was a slower process with them just because it’s a new staff. They had to get comfortable and figure out what they were doing with their own kids that are up there. I knew it was going to be slower and I was open to that.”

The Gators face competition for the student-athlete’s talents, with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles among the other schools in hot pursuit of the blue-chipper.

Richardson is ranked No. 70 overall and No. 10 at his position in his class nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 83 and 16, respectively. Florida is out front in On3’s Recruiting Prediciton Machine with a 35.8% chance of signing him ahead of Miami and FSU at 8.4% and 7.2%, respectively.

