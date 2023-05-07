Top 2024 wide receiver prospect sets Florida official visit date

The month of June is turning out to be a huge one for Florida football’s recruiting efforts as the calendar continues to fill up with official visit dates for some of the top prep prospects in the nation. One of the latest to schedule their visit is the top recruit at his position and among the top overall talent available in the 2024 cycle.

Five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith out of Opa Locka (Florida) Chaminade-Madonna Prep told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong on Saturday that he plans on making his official visit to the Swamp the first weekend of June — joining a myriad of other recruits to open the month. The 6-foot-3-inch, 198-pound pass-catcher is currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes but is still open to his offer from the Sunshine State’s flagship institution.

The top wide receiver recruit has already visited Gainesville before but has also kept an open mind about other offers as well, including one from the Georgia Bulldogs. Here is a look at how 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins feels about the in-state talent.

“One of the most talented wide receiver prospects to come out of South Florida in the modern recruiting era,” Ivins wrote in his evaluation. “The type of wideout that can beat a defense over the top one play and then box defenders out in the corner of the end zone the next. Has a knack for making high-level grabs look extremely routine, like plucking the football out of the air with one hand while in traffic.”

Initially was on the leaner side, but has filled out nicely over the past year or so and could eventually carry 215 pounds or more. A spirited route runner that uses his long stride to chew up turf before sinking his hips and getting in and out of his breaks. Extremely competitive at the catch point as he will simply overpower defensive backs in order to secure the prize.”

Highlight reel is full of deep shots (and for good reason), but has also shown that he can create chunk plays via quick screens and short drag routes. Ability to play above the shoulder pads is without a doubt a strength, but so is his ferocious release.”

Story continues

Should be viewed as one of the top offensive playmakers in the 2024 cycle and a potential WR1 for a College Football Playoff regular. Will need to keep mastering all of the little things, but is already well ahead of the curve, which could lead to early playing time on Saturdays. NFL upside.”

Smith is ranked No. 2 overall and No. 1 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking also mirrors those results.

More Football!

In-state OT target stopped by the Swamp on Saturday Gators hosting elite transfer portal RB on official visit Where Florida football lands in The Athletic's SEC power rankings after spring Friday Night Notes: Notre Dame's dominance, Dylan Raiola update and more Gators get first wide receiver commitment in 2024 recruiting cycle

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire