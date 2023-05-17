Top 2024 tight end prospect puts Penn State in Top 7

There is a major chance that if everything breaks right for Penn State, their 2024 class could be the highest rated of all time. They currently sit at sixth in the nation according to 247Sports’ national recruiting rankings. There is still a long way to go when it comes to the recruiting cycle for this class, but right now, Penn State has clearly established themselves as major players in the recruiting world.

Right now, the focus seems to be on securing a quarterback in this class. There are currently zero quarterbacks signed, although there are rumors that could change soon. Even with their focus on the quarterback position, that won’t stop James Franklin and his staff from going after premiere talent across the country.

Caleb Odom is a four-star tight end from the state of Georgia who cut his list to seven schools. Penn State made the list along with Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida, Miami and Colorado.

Odom is a 6’6″ 215 pound prospect who On3’s industry rankings has as a top 100 player nationally. He is a consensus four-star prospect who On3 is much higher on than the other national recruiting services. On3 themselves have him listed as the 37th best player in the 2024 class and the third best tight end.

The schools he has visited the most are Tennessee and Ole Miss with three unofficial visits each. Due to this, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Ole Miss as the heavy favorites to land Odom with a 76.7% chance. Penn State is listed fourth with a 2.2% chance.

When speaking with Hayes Fawcett of On3 about Penn State, Odom said, “One of the TEUs in the college football world. I will be visiting this summer and can’t wait to see the place.”

Odom currently has an official visit scheduled to Penn State on June 9th.

