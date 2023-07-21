Top 2024 running back Taylor Tatum picks Oklahoma over USC

The USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley lost a recruiting battle to the University of Oklahoma. Brent Venables won this particular head-to-head competition, pulling in top 2024 running back Taylor Tatum, one of the more versatile running-back talents in the 2024 class.

Tatum made his decision Friday morning, putting an end to a twisting and turning saga in which Michigan and Jim Harbaugh were previously viewed as a prime contender. Tatum pivoted away from Michigan and focused on both USC and OU. He made a campus visit to USC in June, at a time when USC was gathering steam on the recruiting trail. However, Oklahoma was able to make a strong and convincing closing argument to Tatum.

It is fascinating to note that Tatum considered USC and Michigan, two schools which will both be in the Big Ten next year and will play against each other. Did Tatum have reservations about playing in that game in 2024, which would mean he would have to face another team he considered? If USC had stayed in the Pac-12 and therefore did not have Michigan on its 2024 schedule, would that have mattered?

We will probably never know.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 RB Taylor Tatum tells me he has Committed to Oklahoma! The 5’11 205 RB from Longview, TX chose the Sooners over USC The No. 1 RB in the ‘24 Class will play baseball for the Sooners as well https://t.co/cnihVeApcd pic.twitter.com/5kdeCegEEL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 21, 2023

