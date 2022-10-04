Top 2024 running back includes Florida in top 12

The Florida Gators have been linked to just about every top recruit to come out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, since Billy Napier became the head coach of the program. The latest name to be connected with the Gators is running back Jerrick Gibson, who is widely considered to be the top back in the class.

Gibson narrowed his focus down to 12 schools on Tuesday, and Florida made the cut. Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M are the other finalists.

If Gibson’s name seems familiar, that’s because Florida had him under verbal commitment from July 30 until Feb. 15. He backed off that pledge after Dan Mullen’s staff left town, but all sign point to a healthy relationship with the new staff. He’s been on campus twice since decommiting, including a visit for the USF game in Week 3.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 RB Jerrick Gibson is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 5’10 197 RB from Gainesville, FL is ranked as the No. 1 RB in the 2024 Class (No. 11 NATL)https://t.co/ZXH0b8OJwq pic.twitter.com/rUi98fsFF0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 4, 2022

Gibson’s junior year has helped keep him at the top of most recruiting lists. He’s averaging 7.2 yards per carry (331 yards on 46 carries) and has scored four times, according to MaxPreps. With Florida being his childhood favorite school, the Gators should have a shot until the very end.

The 247Sports composite ranks Gibson No. 8 overall and No. 1 among running backs in the class of 2024. On3 is a bit more hesitant to hand out the five-star grade to current juniors, but he’s still No. 11 overall and No. 1 at his position on the On3 consensus.

