Top 2024 recruits visiting Texas the weekend of June 23-25

Cami Griffin
·3 min read

Texas has the opportunity to impress numerous blue-chip recruits this weekend.

Over a dozen 2024 recruits will be taking an official visit to Texas the weekend of June 23-25. The group is headlined by the No. 1 edge in the country, the No. 1 athlete, and the No. 2 cornerback.

You can expect for some of these recruitments to drag out through the 2023 college football season, but Texas still has the opportunity to close the deal sooner rather than later with players such as five-star cornerback Kobe Black.

The Longhorns currently have the No. 59 class in the country for the 2024 cycle with five total commitments. Another successful recruiting weekend could provide some much-needed momentum for Texas on the recruiting trail.

Here’s a look at the top 2024 recruits set to visit Texas this weekend.

Five-star EDGE Colin Simmons

  • Duncanville, TX

  • 6-foot-3, 225-pounds

  • No. 1 edge in the country per 247Sports composite

Five-star CB Kobe Black

  • Waco, TX

  • 6-foot-0, 190-pounds

  • No. 2 cornerback in the country per 247Sports

Four-star RB Jerrick Gibson

  • Bradenton, FL

  • 5-foot-10, 200-pounds

  • No. 2 running back in the country per 247Sports

Five-star ATH Terry Bussey

  • Timpson, TX

  • 5-foot-10, 180-pounds

  • No. 1 athlete in the country per 247Sports

Five-star DL Dominick McKinley

  • Lafayette, LA

  • 6-foot-5, 290-pounds

  • No. 1 overall recruit in Louisiana per 247Sports

Four-star CB Selman Bridges

  • Temple, TX

  • 6-foot-3, 170-pounds

  • No. 6 cornerback in the country per 247Sports

Four-star DB Corian Gipson

  • Lancaster, TX

  • 6-foot-0, 170-pounds

  • No. 8 cornerback in the country per 247Sports composite

