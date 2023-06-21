Top 2024 recruits visiting Texas the weekend of June 23-25

Texas has the opportunity to impress numerous blue-chip recruits this weekend.

Over a dozen 2024 recruits will be taking an official visit to Texas the weekend of June 23-25. The group is headlined by the No. 1 edge in the country, the No. 1 athlete, and the No. 2 cornerback.

You can expect for some of these recruitments to drag out through the 2023 college football season, but Texas still has the opportunity to close the deal sooner rather than later with players such as five-star cornerback Kobe Black.

The Longhorns currently have the No. 59 class in the country for the 2024 cycle with five total commitments. Another successful recruiting weekend could provide some much-needed momentum for Texas on the recruiting trail.

Here’s a look at the top 2024 recruits set to visit Texas this weekend.

Five-star EDGE Colin Simmons

5-star DE Colin Simmons is a major priority for #Texas in the 2024 recruiting cycle. "We talk almost every day."

Duncanville, TX

6-foot-3, 225-pounds

No. 1 edge in the country per 247Sports composite

Five-star CB Kobe Black

Kobe Black seems excited to be in Austin this weekend.

Waco, TX

6-foot-0, 190-pounds

No. 2 cornerback in the country per 247Sports

Four-star RB Jerrick Gibson

NEW: Georgia, Miami and Texas are the three schools standing out for IMG Academy RB Jerrick Gibson.

Bradenton, FL

5-foot-10, 200-pounds

No. 2 running back in the country per 247Sports

Five-star ATH Terry Bussey

Timpson (Texas) 4 ⭐️ ATH Terry Bussey accounted for 80 (!) touchdowns as a junior, and he added a few to his off-season total today as a receiving threat. Bussey's athleticism has schools such as Texas, Texas A&M, LSU and more in pursuit.

Timpson, TX

5-foot-10, 180-pounds

No. 1 athlete in the country per 247Sports

Five-star DL Dominick McKinley

Lafayette, LA

6-foot-5, 290-pounds

No. 1 overall recruit in Louisiana per 247Sports

Four-star CB Selman Bridges

Temple, TX

6-foot-3, 170-pounds

No. 6 cornerback in the country per 247Sports

Four-star DB Corian Gipson

JUST IN: Lancaster (Texas) 4 ⭐️ DB Corian Gipson is down to FIVE schools: – Alabama

– Clemson

– Ohio State

– TCU

JUST IN: Lancaster (Texas) 4 ⭐️ DB Corian Gipson is down to FIVE schools: – Alabama – Clemson – Ohio State – TCU – Texas

Lancaster, TX

6-foot-0, 170-pounds

No. 8 cornerback in the country per 247Sports composite

