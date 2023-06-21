Top 2024 recruits visiting Texas the weekend of June 23-25
Texas has the opportunity to impress numerous blue-chip recruits this weekend.
Over a dozen 2024 recruits will be taking an official visit to Texas the weekend of June 23-25. The group is headlined by the No. 1 edge in the country, the No. 1 athlete, and the No. 2 cornerback.
You can expect for some of these recruitments to drag out through the 2023 college football season, but Texas still has the opportunity to close the deal sooner rather than later with players such as five-star cornerback Kobe Black.
The Longhorns currently have the No. 59 class in the country for the 2024 cycle with five total commitments. Another successful recruiting weekend could provide some much-needed momentum for Texas on the recruiting trail.
Here’s a look at the top 2024 recruits set to visit Texas this weekend.
Five-star EDGE Colin Simmons
5-star DE Colin Simmons is a major priority for #Texas in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
“We talk almost every day.” #HookEm @OBWire https://t.co/Anz72YMLXn pic.twitter.com/seuHT7svsf
— Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) November 2, 2022
Duncanville, TX
6-foot-3, 225-pounds
No. 1 edge in the country per 247Sports composite
Five-star CB Kobe Black
Kobe Black seems excited to be in Austin this weekend. https://t.co/N69P55qw98
— Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) June 21, 2023
Waco, TX
6-foot-0, 190-pounds
No. 2 cornerback in the country per 247Sports
Four-star RB Jerrick Gibson
NEW: Georgia, Miami and Texas are the three schools standing out for IMG Academy RB Jerrick Gibson. He talks about those three programs and a possible decision date.https://t.co/rKqHjBX9L1 pic.twitter.com/1vI6pYMUpT
— Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) June 16, 2023
Bradenton, FL
5-foot-10, 200-pounds
No. 2 running back in the country per 247Sports
Five-star ATH Terry Bussey
Timpson (Texas) 4 ⭐️ ATH Terry Bussey accounted for 80 (!) touchdowns as a junior, and he added a few to his off-season total today as a receiving threat.
Bussey’s athleticism has schools such as Texas, Texas A&M, LSU and more in pursuit. pic.twitter.com/Omw10mURcn
— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) March 12, 2023
Timpson, TX
5-foot-10, 180-pounds
No. 1 athlete in the country per 247Sports
Five-star DL Dominick McKinley
5-star DL Dominick McKinley has announced his top six schools, per @Hayesfawcett3.
They are Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia and LSU.
Read: https://t.co/BbaKdxrDKX pic.twitter.com/CqWhlrBS8g
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 1, 2023
Lafayette, LA
6-foot-5, 290-pounds
No. 1 overall recruit in Louisiana per 247Sports
Four-star CB Selman Bridges
‘24 Temple (Texas) Lake Belton CB Selman Bridges. #HookEm @On3Recruits pic.twitter.com/yiwRzKqmI8
— Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) March 25, 2023
Temple, TX
6-foot-3, 170-pounds
No. 6 cornerback in the country per 247Sports
Four-star DB Corian Gipson
JUST IN: Lancaster (Texas) 4 ⭐️ DB Corian Gipson is down to FIVE schools:
– Alabama
– Clemson
– Ohio State
– TCU
– Texas
For @Rivals, Gipson breaks down each program’s involvement in his recruitment.
🔗: https://t.co/Vso1Miex7f pic.twitter.com/Dlfedzuxha
— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) April 12, 2023
Lancaster, TX
6-foot-0, 170-pounds
No. 8 cornerback in the country per 247Sports composite