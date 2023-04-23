Top 2024 recruits Texas is in the running for according to On3 Sports

Cami Griffin
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is hoping to stay hot on the recruiting trail for the 2024 cycle.

The Longhorns currently only have two verbal commitments for the 2024 class in four-star quarterback Trey Owens and four-star athlete/cornerback Hunter Moddon, but they’re in good standing with several of the nation’s top prospects.

According to On3 Sports, Sarkisian’s staff is in the running for the top two prospects in the state of Texas. On top of that, the Longhorns could potentially land the top wide receiver and running back in the country.

Here’s a look at the top 2024 recruits that Texas is in good standing with according to On3 Sports’ recruiting prediction machine.

Colin Simmons - EDGE (Duncanville, TX)

  • Five-star EDGE

  • No. 5 overall recruit in 2024

  • No. 1 prospect in Texas

  • Appears to be a LSU and Texas recruiting battle

Micah Hudson - Wide receiver (Temple, TX)

  • Five-star wide receiver

  • No. 9 overall recruit in 2024

  • No. 2 prospect in Texas

  • Appears to be a Texas and Texas Tech recruiting battle

Jerrick Gibson - Running back (Gainesville, FL)

  • Four-star running back

  • No. 43 overall recruit in 2024

  • No. 2 running back in the country

  • Texas is the heavy favorite in his recruitment

Corian Gipson - Safety (Lancaster, TX)

  • Four-star safety

  • No. 67 overall recruit in 2024

  • No. 5 safety in the country

  • Appears to be a Texas and Clemson recruiting battle

Selman Bridges - Cornerback (Temple, TX)

  • Four-star cornerback

  • No. 69 overall recruit in 2024

  • No. 9 cornerback in the country

  • Texas is the heavy leader in his recruitment

Blake Ivy - Offensive lineman (League City, TX)

  • Four-star interior offensive lineman

  • No. 7 overall recruit in 2024

  • No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the country

  • Appears to be a Texas and Texas A&M recruiting battle

Gekyle Baker - WR (Brownsboro, TX)

  • Four-star wide receiver

  • No. 96 overall recruit in 2024

  • No. 16 wide receiver in the country

  • Appears to be a Texas and Oklahoma State recruiting battle

Hunter Moddon - Cornerback (Houston, TX)

  • Four-star cornerback

  • No. 120 overall recruit in 2024

  • No. 14 cornerback in the country

  • Current Texas commit

Michael Uini - Offensive tackle (Copperas Cove, TX)

  • Four-star offensive tackle

  • No. 147 overall recruit in 2024

  • No. 16 offensive tackle in the country

  • Appears to be a Texas and Clemson recruiting battle

Daniel Cruz - Offensive lineman (North Richland Hills, TX)

  • Four-star interior offensive lineman

  • No. 149 overall recruit in 2024

  • No. 7 interior offensive lineman in the country

  • Texas is the heavy favorite in his recruitment

