Top 2024 recruits Texas is in the running for according to On3 Sports

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is hoping to stay hot on the recruiting trail for the 2024 cycle.

The Longhorns currently only have two verbal commitments for the 2024 class in four-star quarterback Trey Owens and four-star athlete/cornerback Hunter Moddon, but they’re in good standing with several of the nation’s top prospects.

According to On3 Sports, Sarkisian’s staff is in the running for the top two prospects in the state of Texas. On top of that, the Longhorns could potentially land the top wide receiver and running back in the country.

Here’s a look at the top 2024 recruits that Texas is in good standing with according to On3 Sports’ recruiting prediction machine.

Colin Simmons - EDGE (Duncanville, TX)

5-star DE Colin Simmons is a major priority for #Texas in the 2024 recruiting cycle. “We talk almost every day.” #HookEm @OBWire https://t.co/Anz72YMLXn pic.twitter.com/seuHT7svsf — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) November 2, 2022

Five-star EDGE

No. 5 overall recruit in 2024

No. 1 prospect in Texas

Appears to be a LSU and Texas recruiting battle

Micah Hudson - Wide receiver (Temple, TX)

Texas and Texas Tech are early frontrunners for the state’s top wide receiver. https://t.co/eNh8qFwjKs — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) April 20, 2023

Five-star wide receiver

No. 9 overall recruit in 2024

No. 2 prospect in Texas

Appears to be a Texas and Texas Tech recruiting battle

Jerrick Gibson - Running back (Gainesville, FL)

Texas 🔮 pick for Jerrick Gibson (2024) (🏈) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2023 RB / 5-10 / 200

✍️ By Steve Wiltfong (Boss/Fong)

🎚️ 6 (Med)#247Sports #ALLGAS23 #AllGasNoBrakes ⛽️🙅‍♂️🛑 #HookEm 🤘🐂 — Texas Crystal Ball 🤘🔮 🧙‍♂️ 📈 (@texcrystal_ball) February 27, 2023

Four-star running back

No. 43 overall recruit in 2024

No. 2 running back in the country

Texas is the heavy favorite in his recruitment

Corian Gipson - Safety (Lancaster, TX)

Corian Gipson is one of the top targets for #Texas in the 2024 cycle. He’s locked in an official visit with the Longhorns for his birthday weekend this summer. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/0CUYRrAj1O — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) March 13, 2023

Four-star safety

No. 67 overall recruit in 2024

No. 5 safety in the country

Appears to be a Texas and Clemson recruiting battle

Selman Bridges - Cornerback (Temple, TX)

Lake Belton (Texas) 4 ⭐️ CB Selman Bridges is fresh off a visit to Texas earlier this morning as the Central Texas product continues his busy offseason. Programs around the country vying for his 6’4” length and fluid mobility.@iamtherea1onepic.twitter.com/ezj66ZXuz5 — Nick Harris (@RivalsNick) March 25, 2023

Four-star cornerback

No. 69 overall recruit in 2024

No. 9 cornerback in the country

Texas is the heavy leader in his recruitment

Blake Ivy - Offensive lineman (League City, TX)

‘24 League City (Texas) Clear Springs OL Blake Ivy @_Blake_Ivy in the house. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/1rSvqfVdRq — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) January 21, 2023

Four-star interior offensive lineman

No. 7 overall recruit in 2024

No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the country

Appears to be a Texas and Texas A&M recruiting battle

Gekyle Baker - WR (Brownsboro, TX)

Texas 🧙‍♂️ pick for Gekyle Baker (🏈) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2024 WR

✍️ By Geoffrey Ketchum#Rivals #HookEm 🤘🐂 — Texas Crystal Ball 🤘🔮 🧙‍♂️ 📈 (@texcrystal_ball) February 27, 2023

Four-star wide receiver

No. 96 overall recruit in 2024

No. 16 wide receiver in the country

Appears to be a Texas and Oklahoma State recruiting battle

Hunter Moddon - Cornerback (Houston, TX)

Four-star cornerback

No. 120 overall recruit in 2024

No. 14 cornerback in the country

Current Texas commit

Michael Uini - Offensive tackle (Copperas Cove, TX)

2024 Copperas Cove OL Michael Uini (@mikeuini1) checking in at Texas this morning. pic.twitter.com/mnNrBNfIEf — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) January 21, 2023

Four-star offensive tackle

No. 147 overall recruit in 2024

No. 16 offensive tackle in the country

Appears to be a Texas and Clemson recruiting battle

Daniel Cruz - Offensive lineman (North Richland Hills, TX)

2024 Richland OL Daniel Cruz (@DanielCruz_51) was a top performer in the morning session. Will take an OV to Texas June 23-25. pic.twitter.com/QLDZ0UxXN6 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) March 12, 2023

Four-star interior offensive lineman

No. 149 overall recruit in 2024

No. 7 interior offensive lineman in the country

Texas is the heavy favorite in his recruitment

