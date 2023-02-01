Top 2024 recruit to make decision first weekend of February

Sergio De La Espriella
·2 min read

One of the top athletes in the 2024 class announced he will make his commitment decision on Saturday, Feb. 4, according to his Twitter account.

Ju'Juan Johnson, Louisiana’s fourth-ranked prospect according to On3, will decide between Florida, LSU and Colorado. The 5-foot-11-inch, 175-pound Lafayette, Louisiana, native recently took an unofficial visit to Gainesville. The timing of Johnson’s visit is interesting. According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, LSU has a 92% chance to land Johnson’s services. Florida doesn’t even appear in the top four options.

With Johnson announcing his final three on Jan. 30, the recent visit to Gainesville could mean Billy Napier and his staff managed to make a late impression on Johnson.

While the graphic he tweeted out says Thursday, Feb. 4, he followed it up with a clarification that he will announce on Saturday.

Flipping Johnson would be a massive victory for Napier, both in the 2024 class rankings and in the perception of the Florida program. After the Jaden Rashada debacle, the Gators’ recruiting and NIL operations reputations took a hit. Bringing in a Louisiana native a week before he’s expected to make his announcement and managing to get him out of the state would show the fan base, and the nation as a whole, that the Gators are a serious contender for the best prospects in the nation.

