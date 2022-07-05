Top 2024 Quarterback DJ Lagway plans to visit Texas A&M

It’s never too early to be thinking about the status of some of the top recruits in the 2024 recruiting class, and for the Aggies, hitting on skill positions like Quarterback, Wide receiver, and Running back is vital, as those positions begin to thin out year to year due to graduation and the transfer portal.

One of the top-5 quarterbacks in the 2024 class, DJ Lagway, who is entering his junior season at Willis High School in Willis Texas, has been a priority recruit for Texas A&M, and the admiration looks to be mutual.

Lagway has received offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Texas A&M, Clemson, LSU, Florida, and a dozen other programs. But it appears the young signal caller has an affinity for Aggieland, as he has unofficially visited the Aggies over 8 times in the last year since Jimbo Fisher and Co. offered him a scholarship on July 27th, 2021.

It was Lagways father, former Baylor standout running back Derek Lagway Sr. who let the world know his son and some of his teammates would be on their way to College Station for another visit soon.

Lagway’s ascendance into elite quarterback territory began after a dominant 2021 sophomore season, passing for 1,579 yards, 17 touchdowns, and only 2 interceptions while showing his impressive dual-threat ability on the ground, rushing for 715 yards and 6 touchdowns, and leading Willis to a Texas 6A D-II second-round playoff appearance.

If the Aggies can some how pick up an early commitment from an elite player like DJ, they will have the cornerstone piece to build their 2024 class around.

