Top 2024 QB Dylan Raiola announces commitment to Georgia
The best player in the 2024 recruiting cycle is going to the top team in college football.
Yesterday, Pinnacle (Ariz.) five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced his commitment to the University of Georgia, home of the two-time reigning national champion Bulldogs.
Athens,GA is Home!!! I’m a Dawg!! Go Dawgs📍🐶 pic.twitter.com/VWN9Vf55sy
— Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) May 15, 2023
Raiola (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) had previously been committed to Ohio State, but he re-opened his recruitment in mid-December. Along the way, Raiola was courted by Nebraska, Oregon and USC—who were the favorites to land him at one point in the process. Overall, 28 programs made offers.
With a 0.9995 composite ranking, Raiola is the top-ranked quarterback and first nationally in the class of 2024.
Needless to say, it’s a massive recruiting coup for Georgia. The news pushed the Bulldogs’ class of 2024 up to No. 2 in the nation behind Michigan.
More football stories
Notre Dame and Michigan stay hot on the recruiting trail
Top ’25 QB visits Ohio State, Oregon’s big OT prospect