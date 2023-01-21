Top 2024 QB commit talks about potentially reclassifying to 2023

With the release of Jaden Rashada from his letter of intent, many Florida fans wondered if 2024 quarterback commit DJ Lagway could reclassify to the 2023 class. Lagway recently spoke to On3’s Gators Online Show and talked about the possibility of reclassifying, among other things.

Lagway, the No. 2 quarterback and No. 7 overall player in the 2024 class, told On3’s Zach Abolverdi and Nick de la Torre that he is not thinking about reclassifying. Instead, Lagway is focused on his senior season of high school football. After dealing with an ankle injury throughout his junior season, Lagway reaggravated the injury in his team’s second to last game of the regular season. He was forced to miss the regular season finale.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 225-pound Willis, Texas, native clearly values the relationships he has built with his high school teammates, wanting to finish what he started. This bodes well for the Orange and Blue, as Lagway has been very vocal about wanting to entice other top 2024 recruits to play with him in Gainesville. He has previously said that the reason he committed to Florida so early in the process is so that he could recruit others to join him.

After the up-and-down Rashada situation, having an elite prospect that is putting his all into strengthening his class should be a breath of fresh air for Florida fans.

Related

Top 2024 WR prospect offered by Florida, planning Gators visit Top 2024 RB prospect strongly considering Florida, talks January visit Billy Napier describes trio of defensive backs as a 'very versatile group' Paul Finebaum discusses Jaden Rashada situation, NIL on show Florida coach visits two 5-star 2024 prospects while in Texas

List

Tracking Florida football's 2023 scholarship roster

List

Here's where Florida football lands in AP Poll all-time top 25

List

Here are 247Sports' team recruiting rankings as 2023 cycle comes to close

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire