Who are the top 2024 prospects in Colorado?

Jack Carlough
·3 min read

While the Buffs have at least offered many of their home state’s best class of 2024 prospects, they haven’t had much luck landing commitments just yet.

We’ll see if that changes moving forward but at the same time, CU head coach Deion Sanders remains in possession of the Pac-12’s second-best 2024 recruiting class with his five pledges. Coach Prime also landed 2025 four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., one of the many Florida natives who’ve committed to the Buffaloes in recent months.

Take a look at the top 10 class of 2024 prospects — all of whom are three-stars — in the state of Colorado, per the 247Sports Composite:

LB AJ Guida (.8400)

  • Mullen (Denver)

  • No. 118 DL nationally

  • Offers: Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico State

QB Asher Weiner (.8417)

LB Mason Miller (.8450)

  • Pine Creek (Colorado Springs)

  • Committed to Iowa State in April of 2022

  • No. 112 LB nationally

OT Hayden Treter (.8500)

  • Cherry Creek (Englewood)

  • No. 98 OT nationally

  • Notable offers: USC, Oregon, Tennessee, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas, Iowa State

OT AJ Burton (.8511)

  • Cherry Creek (Englewood)

  • No. 96 OT nationally

  • Notable offers: Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Indiana, Washington State

RB Gabe Sawchuck (.8578)

  • Valor Christian (Littleton)

  • No. 80 RB nationally

  • Notable offers: Arizona State, Colorado, USC, Northern Colorado

OT Max Parrott (.8600)

  • Cherry Creek (Englewood)

  • No. 83 OT nationally

  • Notable offers: Air Force, Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, Purdue, Washington State, Nebraska, Wyoming

QB Blake Barnett (.8706)

  • Erie (Erie)

  • Committed to Kansas State in January of 2023

  • No. 48 QB nationally

ATH Jake Stonebraker (.8764)

  • Douglas County (Castle Rock)

  • Committed to Kansas State in March of 2023

  • No. 65 athlete nationally

IOL Gage Ginther (.8794)

  • Fossil Ridge (Fort Collins)

  • Committed to Tennessee in April of 2023

  • No. 37 IOL nationally

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire

