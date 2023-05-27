Who are the top 2024 prospects in Colorado?
While the Buffs have at least offered many of their home state’s best class of 2024 prospects, they haven’t had much luck landing commitments just yet.
We’ll see if that changes moving forward but at the same time, CU head coach Deion Sanders remains in possession of the Pac-12’s second-best 2024 recruiting class with his five pledges. Coach Prime also landed 2025 four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., one of the many Florida natives who’ve committed to the Buffaloes in recent months.
Take a look at the top 10 class of 2024 prospects — all of whom are three-stars — in the state of Colorado, per the 247Sports Composite:
LB AJ Guida (.8400)
Thankful to be invited to the Hawaii Tiki Bowl! @jrbennet @JaxYouUp pic.twitter.com/OzVVJHl0aZ
— AJ Guida (@aj_guida) April 8, 2023
Mullen (Denver)
No. 118 DL nationally
Offers: Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico State
QB Asher Weiner (.8417)
Excited to receive an offer from Lindenwood! Big thanks to @zachwilsonvalor @CoachMcGat @stugfb @CoachHoover @LindenwoodFB pic.twitter.com/D178m5VHUE
— Asher Weiner (@AsherWeiner) February 22, 2023
Valor Christian (Littleton)
No. 81 QB nationally
Offers: Arkansas, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Kansas State, Lindenwood
LB Mason Miller (.8450)
Iowa State has earned a commitment from three-star Colorado linebacker Mason Miller.
The 2024 prospect had offers from Washington State and Wyoming, and was rated as the No. 8 recruit in the state. https://t.co/OcAaIxH0wK
— CycloneFanatic.com (@cyclonefanatic) April 10, 2023
Pine Creek (Colorado Springs)
Committed to Iowa State in April of 2022
No. 112 LB nationally
OT Hayden Treter (.8500)
#Purdue has offered Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek three-star offensive tackle Hayden Treter.https://t.co/yyB9s3kgfh https://t.co/x0Nbe5kO4j
— Mick Walker (@MickWalker247) May 24, 2023
Cherry Creek (Englewood)
No. 98 OT nationally
Notable offers: USC, Oregon, Tennessee, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas, Iowa State
OT AJ Burton (.8511)
Excited to have 2024 @CreekFB OL AJ Burton (@AJ_Burton78) at our Prep Redzone Colorado Showcase on 4/16.
Notes
•Bends at the knees & ankles
•Has a clean vertical set
•Fighter through the whistle
•Explosive off the snap
Already Holds 1 offer from Colorado State pic.twitter.com/RtsX778RGP
— Jake Lemming (@HSFBscout) March 25, 2022
Cherry Creek (Englewood)
No. 96 OT nationally
Notable offers: Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Indiana, Washington State
RB Gabe Sawchuck (.8578)
Pac-12 Conference target Gabe Sawchuck (@GSawchuk25) was invited to participate in one of this year's nationwide #BlueGreyFootball All-American Combines.
— Blue-Grey All-American Bowl (@BlueGreyFB) March 24, 2023
Valor Christian (Littleton)
No. 80 RB nationally
Notable offers: Arizona State, Colorado, USC, Northern Colorado
OT Max Parrott (.8600)
Cant wait to be back! @CoachTuitele @CCNextLevelFB pic.twitter.com/fn7xGhjBnI
— Max Parrott 3⭐️ (@MaxParrott1) May 23, 2023
Cherry Creek (Englewood)
No. 83 OT nationally
Notable offers: Air Force, Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, Purdue, Washington State, Nebraska, Wyoming
QB Blake Barnett (.8706)
So… K-State QB commit, Blake Barnett, is pretty fast 👀💨 https://t.co/rfJ2cKtlD1
— Sidelines – Kansas State 🌾 (@SSN_KState) May 12, 2023
Erie (Erie)
Committed to Kansas State in January of 2023
No. 48 QB nationally
ATH Jake Stonebraker (.8764)
After a great conversation with @CoachKli I’m excited to announce my commitment to the BIG 12 Champions!!Thank you @SixZeroAcademy @ckleincat7 @coachstanard @CoachKlanderman @CoachKardulis @spedbraet @ChuckLillie @CoachBufordJ @hayden_wall #EMAW #IWASNTHARDTOFIND pic.twitter.com/r6XQrTnKxt
— jake stonebraker (@jakestonebrake1) March 26, 2023
Douglas County (Castle Rock)
Committed to Kansas State in March of 2023
No. 65 athlete nationally
IOL Gage Ginther (.8794)
Fossil Ridge (Fort Collins)
Committed to Tennessee in April of 2023
No. 37 IOL nationally