Who are the top 2024 prospects in Colorado?

While the Buffs have at least offered many of their home state’s best class of 2024 prospects, they haven’t had much luck landing commitments just yet.

We’ll see if that changes moving forward but at the same time, CU head coach Deion Sanders remains in possession of the Pac-12’s second-best 2024 recruiting class with his five pledges. Coach Prime also landed 2025 four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., one of the many Florida natives who’ve committed to the Buffaloes in recent months.

Take a look at the top 10 class of 2024 prospects — all of whom are three-stars — in the state of Colorado, per the 247Sports Composite:

LB AJ Guida (.8400)

Mullen (Denver)

No. 118 DL nationally

Offers: Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico State

QB Asher Weiner (.8417)

Valor Christian (Littleton)

No. 81 QB nationally

Offers: Arkansas, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Kansas State, Lindenwood

LB Mason Miller (.8450)

Iowa State has earned a commitment from three-star Colorado linebacker Mason Miller. The 2024 prospect had offers from Washington State and Wyoming, and was rated as the No. 8 recruit in the state. https://t.co/OcAaIxH0wK — CycloneFanatic.com (@cyclonefanatic) April 10, 2023

Pine Creek (Colorado Springs)

Committed to Iowa State in April of 2022

No. 112 LB nationally

OT Hayden Treter (.8500)

Cherry Creek (Englewood)

No. 98 OT nationally

Notable offers: USC, Oregon, Tennessee, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas, Iowa State

OT AJ Burton (.8511)

Excited to have 2024 @CreekFB OL AJ Burton (@AJ_Burton78) at our Prep Redzone Colorado Showcase on 4/16. Notes

•Bends at the knees & ankles

•Has a clean vertical set

•Fighter through the whistle

•Explosive off the snap Already Holds 1 offer from Colorado State pic.twitter.com/RtsX778RGP — Jake Lemming (@HSFBscout) March 25, 2022

Cherry Creek (Englewood)

No. 96 OT nationally

Notable offers: Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Indiana, Washington State

RB Gabe Sawchuck (.8578)

Pac-12 Conference target Gabe Sawchuck (@GSawchuk25) was invited to participate in one of this year's nationwide #BlueGreyFootball All-American Combines. — Blue-Grey All-American Bowl (@BlueGreyFB) March 24, 2023

Valor Christian (Littleton)

No. 80 RB nationally

Notable offers: Arizona State, Colorado, USC, Northern Colorado

OT Max Parrott (.8600)

Cherry Creek (Englewood)

No. 83 OT nationally

Notable offers: Air Force, Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, Purdue, Washington State, Nebraska, Wyoming

QB Blake Barnett (.8706)

So… K-State QB commit, Blake Barnett, is pretty fast 👀💨 https://t.co/rfJ2cKtlD1 — Sidelines – Kansas State 🌾 (@SSN_KState) May 12, 2023

Erie (Erie)

Committed to Kansas State in January of 2023

No. 48 QB nationally

ATH Jake Stonebraker (.8764)

Douglas County (Castle Rock)

Committed to Kansas State in March of 2023

No. 65 athlete nationally

IOL Gage Ginther (.8794)

Fossil Ridge (Fort Collins)

Committed to Tennessee in April of 2023

No. 37 IOL nationally

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire