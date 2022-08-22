Top 2024 cornerback prospect to attend Florida’s season opener

September 3 is a massive day for Billy Napier, both on and off the field.

Not only is that the day Napier coaches in his first game as Florida head coach. Not only are the Gators taking on the No. 8 ranked Utah Utes. The Gators will also be hosting some of the best high school football prospects in the nation.

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks, the No. 1 player at his position in the 2024 class, will join a large group of defensive backs at the Utah game, including Cormani McClain, the top corner in the class of 2023, from Lakeland High School. The addition of cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond is playing a massive role in the recruitment of both blue-chip prospects.

Ricks recently told Gators Online that Raymond was the sole reason why he was in attendance at Florida’s recruiting cookout earlier this summer. assistant coach’s history of developing NFL talent has made him a magnet for the best defensive back prospects in the nation. Having him on the Gators staff is the first step in reintroducing Florida in the DBU discussion.

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Alabama is the frontrunner for both 2023’s McClain (44%) and 2024’s Ricks (53.7%). The Gators are in second for McClain’s signature at 33.3% and are in third for Rick’s signature with 7.3%, although it is still early in Ricks’ recruitment.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire