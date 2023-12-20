Top 2024 commits who decommitted or flipped from Florida football

It has been a long and grueling journey on Florida football’s recruiting trail over the past six months, which has featured some meteoric highs as well as some Dead Sea lows heading into the early signing period. On the opening day, the Gators once again experienced the ebb and flow of that roller coaster experience.

Coming into Wednesday morning, the program had already seen five highly-regarded prospects flee the coop since November when the wheels began to fall off the proverbial cart for the Orange and Blue. Three more top commits flipped as well on the day of truth, leaving Billy Napier short seven blue-chip prospects plus a coveted three-star as well.

Below is a list of those who turned their backs on Florida in search of better opportunities for themselves over the past couple of months.

5-star DB Xavier Filsaime

BREAKING: Elite 2024 Safety Xavier Filsaime tells me he has Flipped from Florida to Texas! The 6’1 190 S from McKinney, TX had been Committed to the Gators since April “It was God who told me.”https://t.co/nuO7VQyEpu pic.twitter.com/dGWrnOlZjc — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 18, 2023

The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound defender gave his word to the Orange and Blue back in April but after yet another losing season in Gainesville, Filsaime chose what he believes will be a better situation for him.

“Knowing my future would be stable and the opportunities outside of football,” he said, according to On3. “Probably one of my hardest decisions ever because I have lots of love for everyone over (at Florida).”

Florida loses 5-star commit, this time flipped to Texas

4-star DL Amaris Williams

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Amaris Williams tells me he has Flipped from Florida to Auburn! The 6’3 265 DL from Clinton, NC had been Committed to the Gators since June Williams ranks as a Top 85 Recruit in the ‘24 Class 🦅https://t.co/mwfKK49cbI pic.twitter.com/kIsofl1T62 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 20, 2023

It seems that Florida had an inside edge, but a weak showing on the field this season and the resulting personnel moves apparently had a negative effect on his view of UF.

“I’m really big on culture and how people are to me. That’s really one of the reasons I committed to UF,” Williams admitted. “But seeing all the changes that they’ve had and everything like that, it’s really a downfall for me. So knowing that Auburn has really good people and knowing they have a sustainable staff when it comes to the next three to five years is really good for me.”

Auburn flips 4-star DL commit from Florida on early signing day

4-star LB Adarius Hayes

🚨BREAKING🚨#Canes flip 4 star Largo High LB Adarius Hayes from the #Gators. The #Hurricanes add to a top 5 ‘24 class. pic.twitter.com/hDvfx4tF2e — RastaEdits (@RastaEdits) December 20, 2023

He was originally offered as a freshman during Dan Mullen’s tenure and inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman continued where his predecessor left off. The 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound Sunshine State product grew up a Gators fan and was seemingly amped to join the Orange and Blue.

However, the Hurricanes were persistent throughout and there were times when it appeared that his commitment to Florida might be wavering. His official visit to Coral Gables this month likely was what turned the tables on Billy Napier and Co. in the end.

Florida’s blue-chip LB commit flips to Miami Hurricanes

4-star DL Nasir Johnson

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzrJ_4ZSNSQ/

“I’ve talked it through with my family and prayed very hard on it and after thinking very hard on this decision I wanted to announce I will be flipping my commitment over to the University of Georgia,” Johnson wrote in his Twitter announcement on Nov. 15.

“I grew up a Georgia fan, always been a Georgia boy,” Johnson told Dawgs247.

Florida football loses 4-star recruit to Georgia Bulldogs

4-star EDGE Jamonta Waller

4 ⭐️ EDGE Jamonta Waller has flipped his commitment from Florida to the Auburn Tigers‼️ Waller is the #18 player in the nation according to ESPN. This is a MASSIVE flip for the tigers!! Auburn continues to build momentum heading into NSD 🥶📈🔥🦅 pic.twitter.com/hV2mTmhaEN — Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) November 12, 2023

Waller committed to the Orange and Blue back in June, but he’s now decided that a different shade of the colors suits him better. Waller will be an Auburn Tiger next season. He announced the flip on Saturday.

Auburn and Penn State were the two finalists that came up short five months ago, but the Tigers never stopped pushing for Waller and finally won out in the end. Two in-season visits helped seal the deal for Auburn, and Florida welcoming in a large edge class in 2024 likely played a factor as well. — David Rosenberg

Florida football loses 4-star EDGE commit to Auburn after loss

4-star DB Wardell Mack

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Wardell Mack tells me he has Flipped his Commitment from Florida to Texas! The 6’1 180 CB from Marrero, LA had been Committed to the Gators since August Is ranked as a Top 5 CB in the ‘24 Class “1000% committed” #HookEmhttps://t.co/XHc6cbhAyb pic.twitter.com/DRryWUitRP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 12, 2023

Mack’s flip comes one day after four-star edge rusher Jamonta Waller backed off his pledge to the Orange and Blue in favor of Auburn. Florida is at a low point, losing three straight games including a loss to Arkansas. But Mack said it was the coaching staff at Texas that ultimately made him flip. — David Rosenberg

Florida loses commitment from 4-star CB Wardell Mack

4-star WR Izaiah Williams

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Izaiah Williams tells me he has Flipped from Florida to Texas A&M! The 6’0 175 WR from Zephyrhills, FL had been Committed to the Gators since May “Aggieland.. yall got yall one of them 1’s”https://t.co/VJsvlSwueX pic.twitter.com/T69R6iEtKL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 20, 2023

“What really stood out to be with Texas A&M is the vision they have,” he told On3. “I feel my skill set best aligns with their program to be successful. They have key components that will help develop me not only as a player but as a person as well.”

The 6-foot, 175-pounder had been committed to the Gators since May.

3-star DL Kendall Jackson

BOOM! Canes flip 4 Star DL Kendall Jackson from the Gators. #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/giCyFmMugb — CanesToday (@CanesTodays) December 9, 2023

The 6-foot-4-inch, 250-pound defender committed to the Gators back in July, but the circumstances are clearly different after a disappointing season in the Swamp this season.

Following its third-straight losing campaign, defensive line coach Sean Spencer got the ax and three other blue-chip recruits had backed off their pledges dating back to the beginning of November as the Orange and Blue finished the season 5-7.

… but then…

🚨NEW🚨 4-star DL Kendall Jackson has flipped his commitment from Miami to Texas A&M👍 Read: https://t.co/OQkdnVqC27 pic.twitter.com/JDNZNjjYlt — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 19, 2023

That is how it goes sometimes. Jackson officially signed with the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday.

Florida commit, Gainesville native flips to Miami Hurricanes

Read more

Tracking Florida’s class of 2024 early signing period additions

Gators’ 5-star DL commit might not sign on Wednesday

Florida football signs first 2024 commit, massive OL from Germany

Gators add blue-chip legacy linebacker to 2024 signing haul

Florida football signs 4-star IMG Academy wide receiver

Florida football signs 4-star Peach State tight end, first since 2022

Gators officially add blue-chip offensive tackle to 2024 recruiting class

Gators add another blue-chip LB to early signing period recruiting haul

Florida football gets in-state 4-star wide receiver to sign on

Coveted Sunshine State ATH signs LOI with Florida football

Florida flips 4-star ATH from Arkansas, adds to 2024 LOI signee list

Florida finds potential RB replacement, officially signs 4-star recruit

Follow

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire