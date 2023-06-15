Top 2024 CB target eliminates USC, down to Michigan football and the Buckeyes

Michigan will have a good showing again this weekend when its set to host some big names for official visits, but the Wolverines are coming off of a gigantic recruiting weekend last week.

The Wolverines had two five stars on campus, plus some priority targets the maize and blue are trying to land. One in particular is Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville cornerback, Bryce West.

West was on campus on June 9 for the weekend and it appeared he hit off with the recruits and Michigan commits. West was scheduled to visit USC this weekend, but according to On3 he canceled the visit with the Trojans and announced it’s now a Michigan and Ohio State battle to land him.

4-star CB Bryce West has canceled his USC official visit and is now down to Michigan and Ohio State👀 More from @ChadSimmons_ (On3+): https://t.co/ROg4w0KUpy pic.twitter.com/IJO2sRGFnK — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 15, 2023

West, a four-star, is the 49th-ranked player in the 2024 class according to the Composite. He is No. 4 cornerback in the cycle and the top-ranked player in the state of Ohio.

The Buckeyes, according to the recruiting services, appear to have a big lead for West. There are seven Crystal Ball predictions for West to go to OSU. When you look at the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Ohio State has a 97.2% chance to land West.

But Michigan did win a big battle over the Buckeyes in the 2024 trail thus far. The Wolverines landed four-star running back Jordan Marshall, an Ohio native, over the Buckeyes. The maize and blue have four Ohio commitments in the class.

