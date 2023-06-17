Top 2024 CB target cancels USC visit, now down to Michigan and Ohio State

Standout cornerback prospect Bryce West is rated as the No. 43 overall recruit in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports composite ratings. He’s also the No. 4 corner and the top-ranked prospect from Ohio.

West was scheduled to visit USC this weekend, but he canceled the visit with the Trojans according to On3. He announced that the battle to land him is down to Michigan and Ohio State.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pound cornerback from Cleveland appears to be leaning to Ohio State. The Buckeyes have the advantage in his recruitment due to West being an Ohio native.

According to the recruiting services, the Buckeyes have a lead for West. Seven crystal ball predictions are in for West to select OSU. The On3 recruiting prediction machine gives Ohio State a 97.2% chance to land West. Every USC recruiting drama involving a Big Ten team becomes more interesting, now that the Trojans are about to enter the conference. Any recruiting battle involving Ohio State or Michigan will be especially notable, since the Trojans figure to battle the Buckeyes and Wolverines for Big Ten titles the next several years.

Michigan currently holds commitments or Crystal Balls for 6 of the top 15 players in the state of Ohio. The Wolverines have also picked up some steam on Bryce West & Aaron Scott… What does this mean for Ryan Day & company? pic.twitter.com/jMcE1EmBf1 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) June 11, 2023

