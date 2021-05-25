A top 2023 Wisconsin basketball target schedules a visit to Madison

Wisconsin basketball is already looking towards their 2023 class, and an early top target has emerged from within the Badger State. Consensus four-star recruit Gus Yalden is a versatile 2023 center that has the Badgers, and many other schools, intrigued.

According to Stockrisers.com, Yalden is set to take four unofficial visits in the month of June, with Wisconsin being one of them:

Top-30⭐️ sophomore Gus Yalden has scheduled several unofficial visits for June, he told @Stockrisers: Nebraska: June 11th

Iowa State: June 11th

Iowa: June 13th

Wisconsin: June 14th Working on visits to Louisville, Gonzaga, and Virginia for August. 📸: @kobebohrshoots pic.twitter.com/lYPZVJszSt — Jake (@jakeweingarten) May 22, 2021

Yalden is an Appleton, Wisconsin native who is currently playing at IMG Academy in Florida. IMG Academy is a noted high school basketball powerhouse, recently producing a pair of Badgers in D’Mitrik Trice and Aleem Ford.

Yalden is a 6-foot-8 big who can do a little bit of everything. He isn’t afraid to take the ball coast-to-coast in transition, splash a jumper, or play with his back to the basket. His passing is exceptional for a player of his size, making it easy to see why the Wisconsin native would fit in as a Badger.