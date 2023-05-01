Top 2023 undrafted free agents signed by the Bucs

The NFL draft does not truly end with the final selection of the final round. It instead continues in the immediate aftermath with the signing of undrafted free agents, some of whom will have a better shot of making an NFL roster than some drafted prospects.

The Bucs wasted little time snatching up undrafted players following the selection of Mr. Irrelevant. They picked up 19 free agents, among the most of any NFL team.

With little cap space to sign veterans this offseason, the Bucs could end up relying on contributions from several undrafted rookies this season. They did manage to sign a handful of coveted prospects who surprisingly slipped out of the draft despite ranking among the best at their positions.

Here are the best undrafted free agents signed by the Bucs this year:

Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

There is a long history of undrafted running backs becoming productive NFL ball carriers. Sean Tucker could be next in line to that tradition.

A legitimate track star, Tucker was one of the best running backs in this year’s class. In three years at Syracuse, Tucker ran for 3182 yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He also added 64 receptions for 622 yards and four more scores.

On the flip side of his speed, Tucker is not the type of back to run through or slip by tacklers. He will take what is in front of him but not much else.

The Bucs appear ready to hand the starting reins at running back to Rachaad White, but the depth behind him is very much in question. Neither Ke’Shawn Vaughn nor Chase Edmonds have a strong history of consistency, so Tucker may have as good a shot as any undrafted free agent to make the final roster.

Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Another unexpected undrafted player, Rakim Jarrett is a superb athlete whose production at Maryland did not match his talent. With 4.44 speed and burst off the line, Jarrett has the tools necessary to make it as an NFL receiver.

Story continues

Jarrett is still raw as a receiver, lacking refinement and nuance in his routes and relying on just running past defenders to separate. This would have to change for him to stick to Tampa’s roster.

Maryland does have a track record of producing wide receivers who only improve at the NFL level, such as Stefon Diggs and D.J. Moore. Jarrett picked a good spot to join this distinguished group. The Bucs have no proven receivers behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin or Russell Gage, so Jarrett has a very real shot of making the final roster if he shows growth during training camp and the preseason.

Chris Murray, C, Oklahoma

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma OL Chris Murray was an excellent starter for Oklahoma, starting the last two years and earning All Big-12 Honorable Mention recognition. He works well in space and would operate best in a zone running scheme.

An undersized offensive line prospect at 6’1″ and 294 pounds, Murray faces an uphill battle to make the Bucs’ final roster. He lacks high-end power and strength and will rely on quickness to succeed in the NFL.

The Bucs are pretty well-stocked along the interior of the offensive line. Murray may have to settle for a practice squad spot to remain in Tampa this season.

Jeremy Banks, LB, Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jeremy Banks has the athleticism necessary to be an NFL player. The biggest question is whether he has the maturity and character to stay in the league.

In 2021, Banks led the Vols defense in tackles, sacks and tackles for loss. This might only be the tip of the production iceberg for Banks if not for his numerous behavioral issues. He was outright dismissed from the team in 2019 after run-ins with the police and accusations of harassment by a female student.

Banks could make the roster as a special teamer, but the Bucs will no doubt be on the lookout for behavioral red flags and off-field incidents.

Ryan Miller, WR, Furman

USA TODAY Network

Ryan Miller distinguished himself as a consensus All-American at Furman in FCS last year, catching 72 passes for 762 yards and 12 touchdowns as a tight end. In the NFL, he projects more as a wide receiver playing a big slot role at 6’1″ and 210 pounds.

Miller lacks the long speed to burn teams down the field, but he has the agility to manipulate defensive backs and separate underneath. Though the Bucs have Godwin and Gage to play the slot already, Miller could prove to be a reliable depth option.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire