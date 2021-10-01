Top 2023 target, Sonny Styles, puts Ohio State in top 5

Mark Russell
·1 min read
In this article:
Well, we’re barely into the 2021 season and Ohio State is still securing commitments from the class of 2022, but that doesn’t mean the Buckeye coaching staff isn’t looking deeper into the future. Local product, Sonny Styles, has been on the Ohio State radar for quite some time now and he recently let the Bucks know they’re on his radar as well.

Styles hails from Pickerington Central high school where he is currently a top 10 prospect and the No. 1 rated safety in the class. Even at this young age, recruiting experts project Styles to be a first-round NFL talent and compares to Isaiah Simmons of the Arizona Cardinals.

The five-star prospect trimmed his list to five which in addition to Ohio State includes, Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, and Ole Miss. At this point, the Fighting Irish have the only crystal ball prediction to land Styles, but there is a long way to go in his recruitment.

Styles is the son of former Buckeye, Lorenzo Styles, where he played linebacker at Ohio State in the mid-90s and went on to play six seasons in the NFL. Maybe son will follow in dear ol’ dad’s footsteps and chose to wear scarlet and gray as well.

Where Ohio State football 2022 commits rank in updated Rivals recruiting rankings

