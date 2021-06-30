Top 2023 QB, Georgia football target earns UA All-America game invite

2023 four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan, out of Brookwood High School in Snellville, Ga., is one of the top signal-callers in the country and a major Georgia football target.

The junior holds 22 offers and is rated as the No. 4 quarterback in the country, the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 41 recruit overall in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports Composite.

Lonergan just received an invite to the 2023 Under Armour All-America game, reserved for the top high school players in the nation.

Really thankful to receive an invite to the 2023 UA All-America Game!! @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/U3l29MxHpe — Dylan Lonergan (@dylanlonergan12) June 29, 2021

The son of former Penn State quarterback Dan Lonergan, Dylan is also a major baseball prospect and one of the top right hand pitchers in the country. His fastball touched 90 mph as a freshman.

Check out some of Lonergan’s sophomore season highlights here.