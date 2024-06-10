Top 2023 LSU baseball signee Cam Johnson enters the transfer portal

LSU has lost yet another pitcher to the transfer portal. This time the Tigers are losing a very promising freshman from IMG Academy.

Cam Johnson is a 6-foot-5, 251-pound freshman pitcher from Upper Marlboro, Maryland but by way of IMG Academy. Johnson was surrounded by a lot of hype as soon as he arrived in Baton Rouge. Many believed he would never get to LSU because he was rated as the No. 42 overall prospect in the nation in the 2023 MLB Draft.

He decided to go to LSU instead. Johnson appeared in 13 games as a reliever and he struggled. He pitched nine total innings and finished with a 0-0 record and a 12.00 ERA. His last appearance came against Texas A&M when he gave up two runs and was pulled after only recording one out in that inning.

Johnson is a very talented pitcher who is still taking his lumps as a freshman. I believe he can be a very talented pitcher wherever he ends up.

Cam Johnson has entered the portal. That’s a tough loss for LSU. His potential is as high as it gets. — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) June 9, 2024

