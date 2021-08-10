Top 2023 LB Raylen Wilson includes Georgia football among top schools

J.C. Shelton
Four-star 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson named Georgia football among his top-12 schools.

The Lincoln High School prospect out of Tallahasee, Fla., is rated as the No. 6 linebacker in the country, the No. 19 recruit in the state of Florida and the No. 89 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports Composite.

Wilson (6-foot-2, 210 pounds)will choose among Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Florida, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Alabama, Clemson, South Carolina, Oregon and Notre Dame.

The Under Armour All-American is also a track star, clocking an impresaive 11.19 100m this spring. Wilson’s father, Robert Wilson, is a former Florida A&M and New Orleans Saints receiver.

Georgia currently holds the No. 2 ranked class in the 2023 cycle behind Oklahoma and commitment from Wilson could give the Dawgs back the No. 1 spot.

See some of Wilson’s highlights here.

