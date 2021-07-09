Top 2023 ATH Makai Lemon names Georgia football among top-7

2023 five-star athlete Makai Lemon named Georgia among his top-seven schools.

Out of Los Alamitos High School in Los Alatimos, Ca., Lemon will be choosing from Oklahoma, USC, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Michigan and Georgia.

Lemon is rated as the No. 4 athlete in the country, the No. 1 prospect in the state of California and the No. 28 recruit overall in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports Composite.

Georgia currently holds 2023’s No. 1 ranked class.

Check out some of Lemon’s highlights here: