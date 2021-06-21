Top 2022 Oklahoma target trending towards one Pac 12 school

The Oklahoma Sooners have been in a standstill on the 2022 recruiting front as of late. Wide receiver commit Jordan Hudson recently decommitted from the Sooners and now appears to be staying in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Recent activity suggests that he will likely be heading to Southern Methodist University. He will go from playing for Lincoln Riley to playing for the younger Riley brother, Garrett.

Likewise, another top target is now trending in another direction. The No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma, Gentry Williams has picked up crystal ball predictions to head out west. Oklahoma’s Roy Manning and Alex Grinch seemed to have this all but locked in. However, now the USC Trojans are picking up steam for the Booker T. Washington athlete.

Crystal ball predictions still lean in favor of the Crimson and Cream, but four predictions submitted on Sunday lean towards the Trojans landing the No. 36 ranked prospect in the class. Williams had an official visit with USC on the 18th and will next visit with the LSU Tigers.

No timetable has been set at this point on when he will make his decision but the Sooners still have some work to do with the 2022 recruiting class. Although head coach Lincoln Riley believes something could be on the way.

👀 — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) June 20, 2021

