Top 2020 NBA Draft prospect LaMelo Ball says Knicks are one of just two teams to interview him

LaMelo Ball has been linked to the Knicks for quite some time now, and the point guard prospect has now added more fuel to the fire.

Appearing as a guest on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby Show on Wednesday, Ball, who many consider the top overall prospect entering the 2020 NBA Draft, said he’s only met with two teams thus far.

The Knicks are one of them.



“I think I’ve (met) with just two teams, the Knicks and Warriors,” Ball said. “That was just like a little Zoom call."

Ball was then asked if he thought both the Knicks and Warriors would be interested in drafting him.

“Hopefully everybody is,” Ball said. “To be honest, I’m really just ready to go out and play.”

As SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley reported earlier Wednesday, a few teams told people around top draft prospects that the Knicks had been looking into trading up for a top pick in this draft.

Begley has also noted that Ball was at the top of the Knicks’ list of point guard prospects as recently as before the NBA’s bubble in Orlando started play. The Knicks could have changed their prospect rankings since then, but there’s also still a chance that Ball is the top point guard on their board.

The Knicks own the eighth pick in November’s draft, and while they could look to move up for a top player, they could also stand pat at No. 8, or even move back in the draft, as some reports have indicated they’re considering.

Ball, a 19-year-old guard listed at 6-foot-7, averaged 17 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in 12 games with the Illawarra Hawks of Australia’s NBL last season.

The Knicks could use a true scoring threat at the point guard position, which would certainly help other young players on the roster like R.J. Barrett and Mitchell Robinson bring out the best in their games. Ball’s father, LaVar, has maintained that LaMelo has exactly what it takes to play under the bright lights of New York City.

Now, we’ll just have to see if the Knicks get a chance to draft Ball, even if that means trading assets to move up for him.