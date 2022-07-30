Top-200 safety from Louisiana sets final four, commitment date

Though LSU had a bit of a slow start when it came to recruiting the fertile state of Louisiana in the 2023 cycle, coach Brian Kelly is picking up some momentum on the Tigers’ home turf.

He’s landed three in-state prospects during the month of July, and several more could be coming down the pipeline. One of those players is Zachary, Louisiana, safety Kylin Jackson, who is set to announce his commitment on Aug. 8 and is down to four schools, per On3: Oregon, Texas A&M, Michigan and the Tigers.

Jackson is a top-200 prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and he’s a top-10 safety in the class of 2023. Needless to say, he’d be a nice addition to a class that already features 17 commits and ranks 10th in the nation.

Film

Kylin Jackson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 187 9 12 Rivals 4 108 9 8 ESPN 4 250 12 14 On3 Recruiting 4 213 10 20 247 Composite 4 167 9 10

Vitals

Hometown Zachary, Louisiana Projected Position Safety Height 6-1 Weight 195 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 25, 2021

Visited Oct. 10, 2021; Jan. 24, 2022; March 5, 2022

Offers

LSU

Texas A&M

Oregon

Michigan

Recruiting Projection

No Crystal Ball predictions

LSU is a 97.1% favorite per On3 RPM

Twitter

Breaking: On300 safety Kylin Jackson is down to four finalists and has set his commitment date Story: https://t.co/2EtTfzAsYv pic.twitter.com/vhXckclJU7 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) July 29, 2022

