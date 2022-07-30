Top-200 safety from Louisiana sets final four, commitment date

Tyler Nettuno
Though LSU had a bit of a slow start when it came to recruiting the fertile state of Louisiana in the 2023 cycle, coach Brian Kelly is picking up some momentum on the Tigers’ home turf.

He’s landed three in-state prospects during the month of July, and several more could be coming down the pipeline. One of those players is Zachary, Louisiana, safety Kylin Jackson, who is set to announce his commitment on Aug. 8 and is down to four schools, per On3: Oregon, Texas A&M, Michigan and the Tigers.

Jackson is a top-200 prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and he’s a top-10 safety in the class of 2023. Needless to say, he’d be a nice addition to a class that already features 17 commits and ranks 10th in the nation.

Film

Kylin Jackson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

187

9

12

Rivals

4

108

9

8

ESPN

4

250

12

14

On3 Recruiting

4

213

10

20

247 Composite

4

167

9

10

Vitals

Hometown

Zachary, Louisiana

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-1

Weight

195

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 25, 2021

  • Visited Oct. 10, 2021; Jan. 24, 2022; March 5, 2022

Offers

  • LSU

  • Texas A&M

  • Oregon

  • Michigan

Recruiting Projection

  • No Crystal Ball predictions

  • LSU is a 97.1% favorite per On3 RPM

