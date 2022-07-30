Top-200 safety from Louisiana sets final four, commitment date
Though LSU had a bit of a slow start when it came to recruiting the fertile state of Louisiana in the 2023 cycle, coach Brian Kelly is picking up some momentum on the Tigers’ home turf.
He’s landed three in-state prospects during the month of July, and several more could be coming down the pipeline. One of those players is Zachary, Louisiana, safety Kylin Jackson, who is set to announce his commitment on Aug. 8 and is down to four schools, per On3: Oregon, Texas A&M, Michigan and the Tigers.
Jackson is a top-200 prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and he’s a top-10 safety in the class of 2023. Needless to say, he’d be a nice addition to a class that already features 17 commits and ranks 10th in the nation.
Kylin Jackson’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
187
9
12
Rivals
4
108
9
8
ESPN
4
250
12
14
On3 Recruiting
4
213
10
20
247 Composite
4
167
9
10
Vitals
Hometown
Zachary, Louisiana
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-1
Weight
195
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 25, 2021
Visited Oct. 10, 2021; Jan. 24, 2022; March 5, 2022
Offers
LSU
Texas A&M
Oregon
Michigan
Recruiting Projection
No Crystal Ball predictions
LSU is a 97.1% favorite per On3 RPM
Breaking: On300 safety Kylin Jackson is down to four finalists and has set his commitment date
Story: https://t.co/2EtTfzAsYv pic.twitter.com/vhXckclJU7
— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) July 29, 2022
