Top 20 spots in 2020 NFL Draft order now set

Only 12 teams are still in business this morning, which means 20 of them are in full offseason mode.

At least one of them’s on the clock, but perhaps two as the Bengals’ expected selection of Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow from LSU will clear the way for Washington to pick second from a strong field.

The Lions aren’t changing coaches after Matt Patricia won nine games in two years (after they fired Jim Caldwell for going 9-7 all the time), and he’ll have a chance to pick third, followed by the Giants and Dolphins.

The Chargers will pick sixth, followed by the Panthers (who closed by losing eight in a row), Cardinals, Jaguars, and Browns.

The final three picks that we know for now have all been traded, as the Steelers’ 18th pick belongs to the Dolphins (from the Minkah Fitzpatrick deal), the Bears’ 19th pick goes to the Raiders (Khalil Mack), and the Rams’ 20th selection lives with the Jaguars (Jalen Ramsey).

Here’s a look at the order of the top 20 teams. The next four slots will go to the losers of next week’s wild card games:

1. Bengals (2-14)

2. Washington (3-13)

3. Lions (3-12-1)

4. Giants (4-12)

5 Dolphins (5-11)

6. Chargers (5-11)

7. Panthers (5-11)

8. Cardinals (5-10-1)

9. Jaguars (6-10)

10. Browns (6-10)

11. Jets (7-9)

12. Raiders (7-9)

13. Colts (7-9)

14. Buccaneers (7-9)

15. Broncos (7-9)

16. Falcons (7-9)

17. Cowboys (8-8)

18. Dolphins (via Pittsburgh 8-8)

19. Raiders (via Bears 8-8)

20. Jaguars (via Rams 9-7)