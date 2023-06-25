Top 20 salary cap hits for the Lions in 2023

Who are the 20 players who will count the most against the salary cap for the Detroit Lions in 2023?

Salary cap commitment is not the same as salary. Things like prorated bonuses, signing bonuses and incentive clauses mean the cap obligation is often quite different from the amount the player will actually earn in a season.

Here are the top 20 salary cap commitments for the Detroit Lions in 2023.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jared Goff - $30.975 million

Feb 2, 2023; Henderson, NV, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws during the Pro Bowl Skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Decker - $19.35 million

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 08: Taylor Decker #68 of the Detroit Lions greets fans after defeating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Frank Ragnow - $16.45 million

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Aidan Hutchinson - $8.117 million

Penei Sewell - $6.572 million

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tracy Walker - $6.322 million

Romeo Okwara - $5.647 million

Charles Harris - $5.165 million

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Moseley - $4.294 million

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Kalif Raymond - $4.05 million

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jameson Williams - $3.969 million

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams walks off the field after practice during minicamp at Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Josh Reynolds - $3.929 million

Cam Sutton - $3.28 million

Detroit Lions cornerbacks Cameron Sutton (1) and Will Harris (25) practice during minicamp at Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Jonah Jackson - $3.255 million

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) warms up before an NFL football game (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

David Montgomery - $2.846 million

Graham Glasgow - $2.68 million

Jack Campbell - $2.677 million

Jason Cabinda - $2.512 million

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda runs the ball during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

All cap figures are from Over the Cap. Rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs has not officially signed yet.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire