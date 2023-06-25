Top 20 salary cap hits for the Lions in 2023
Who are the 20 players who will count the most against the salary cap for the Detroit Lions in 2023?
Salary cap commitment is not the same as salary. Things like prorated bonuses, signing bonuses and incentive clauses mean the cap obligation is often quite different from the amount the player will actually earn in a season.
Here are the top 20 salary cap commitments for the Detroit Lions in 2023.
Jared Goff - $30.975 million
Taylor Decker - $19.35 million
Frank Ragnow - $16.45 million
Aidan Hutchinson - $8.117 million
Penei Sewell - $6.572 million
Tracy Walker - $6.322 million
Romeo Okwara - $5.647 million
Charles Harris - $5.165 million
Halapoulivaati Vaitai - $5.053
C.J. Gardner-Johnson - $4.5 million
Emmanuel Moseley - $4.294 million
Kalif Raymond - $4.05 million
Jameson Williams - $3.969 million
Josh Reynolds - $3.929 million
Cam Sutton - $3.28 million
Jonah Jackson - $3.255 million
David Montgomery - $2.846 million
Graham Glasgow - $2.68 million
Jack Campbell - $2.677 million
Jason Cabinda - $2.512 million
All cap figures are from Over the Cap. Rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs has not officially signed yet.