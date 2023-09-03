Top 20 remaining free agents heading into Week 1

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

The Carolina Panthers are going into Week 1, or at least the Monday of it, with 52 players on their active roster.

If they want to take a dip into the free agency pool to fill that 53rd spot, here are the top 20 remaining players on the open market they could take a look at:

S Andrew Adams

The Tennessean
LB Anthony Barr

The Tennessean
CB Cameron Dantzler

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
EDGE Carlos Dunlap

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
RB Leonard Fournette

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
WR Kenny Golladay

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
CB Casey Hayward

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
DL Akiem Hicks

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
RB Kareem Hunt

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
EDGE Melvin Ingram

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
DL Matt Ioannidis

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
G Gabe Jackson

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
C Ben Jones

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
WR Julio Jones

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
WR Jarvis Landry

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
OT Taylor Lewan

The Tennessean
G Andrew Norwell

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
G Dalton Risner

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
LB Kyle Van Noy

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
DL Chris Wormley

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire