Top 20 remaining free agents heading into Week 1

The Carolina Panthers are going into Week 1, or at least the Monday of it, with 52 players on their active roster.

If they want to take a dip into the free agency pool to fill that 53rd spot, here are the top 20 remaining players on the open market they could take a look at:

S Andrew Adams

The Tennessean

LB Anthony Barr

The Tennessean

CB Cameron Dantzler

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Carlos Dunlap

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

RB Leonard Fournette

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

WR Kenny Golladay

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

CB Casey Hayward

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

DL Akiem Hicks

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

RB Kareem Hunt

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Melvin Ingram

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

DL Matt Ioannidis

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

G Gabe Jackson

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

C Ben Jones

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

WR Julio Jones

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jarvis Landry

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

OT Taylor Lewan

The Tennessean

G Andrew Norwell

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

G Dalton Risner

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Kyle Van Noy

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

DL Chris Wormley

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

[lawrence-related id=680266,680237,680253]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire