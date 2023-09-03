Top 20 remaining free agents heading into Week 1
The Carolina Panthers are going into Week 1, or at least the Monday of it, with 52 players on their active roster.
If they want to take a dip into the free agency pool to fill that 53rd spot, here are the top 20 remaining players on the open market they could take a look at:
S Andrew Adams
LB Anthony Barr
CB Cameron Dantzler
EDGE Carlos Dunlap
RB Leonard Fournette
WR Kenny Golladay
CB Casey Hayward
DL Akiem Hicks
RB Kareem Hunt
EDGE Melvin Ingram
DL Matt Ioannidis
G Gabe Jackson
C Ben Jones
WR Julio Jones
WR Jarvis Landry
OT Taylor Lewan
G Andrew Norwell
G Dalton Risner
LB Kyle Van Noy
DL Chris Wormley
[lawrence-related id=680266,680237,680253]