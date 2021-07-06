Top 20 rated Ohio State football offensive recruits of all time

There aren’t many programs that have recruited at the level Ohio State has. Since following recruiting became a big thing, maybe only Alabama has had a better run than the Buckeyes.

Just over the last couple of days, OSU has continued to haul in some of the best prospects. On Sunday, Ohio State nabbed its highest-rated defender of all time, J.T. Tuimoloau, followed by a high four-star prospect at wide receiver, Kojo Antwi on Monday.

We already took a look at the twenty best defensive commitments of all-time in program history, so we thought we’d do the same on the offensive side of the ball on the heels of Antwi’s commitment.

Here are the top twenty offensive commitments in the history of the Ohio State football program.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

This Ohio State player named as breakout candidate by The Athletic

Nov 21, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs while defended by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jaylin Williams (23) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9856 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2020 class

No. 5 rated wide receiver, No. 29 overall prospect

Kyle McCord, Quarterback

Ohio State freshman QB Kyle McCord named Pennsylvania Gatorade POY

Team Brutus quarterback Kyle McCord (14) throws a pass during the Ohio State football Spring Game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9860 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2021 class

No. 5 rated quarterback, No. 27 overall prospect

Harry Miller, Center

Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller (76) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9868 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2019 class

No. 2 rated center, No. 30 overall prospect

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

Credit: Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9874 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2021 class

No. 1 rated running back, No. 22 overall prospect

Wyatt Davis, Guard

Ohio State OL Wyatt Davis officially declares for 2021 NFL draft

In this Dec. 28, 2019, photo, Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) plays during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, in Glendale, Ariz. Davis was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9876 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2017 class

No. 1 rated offensive guard, No. 24 overall prospect

Mike Adams, Offensive Tackle

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 18: Mike Adams #75 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for his blocking assignment against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on September 18, 2010 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9887 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2008 class

No. 2 rated offensive tackle, No. 21 overall prospect

Donovan Jackson, Offensive Line

https://twitter.com/D_jack78/status/1215041538151071744?s=20

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9902 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2021 class

No. 1 rated interior offensive line, No. 18 overall prospect

Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver

Ohio State with 3 players in Mel Kiper's top 25 NFL prospects for 2022

Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs onto the field before playing the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9903 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2019 class

No. 2 rated wide receiver, No. 20 overall prospect

Michael Brewster, Center

Jan 2, 2012; Jacksonville FL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Michael Brewster (50) before the start of their Gator Bowl game against the Florida Gators at EverBank Field. Credit: Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9911 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2008 class

No. 1 rated center, No. 15 overall prospect

Derek Morris, Offensive Tackle

Ohio State has 5 of top 10 commitments for 2021 class after Tuimoloau

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9912 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2002 class

No. 2 rated offensive tackle, No. 21 overall prospect

Alex Boone, Offensive Tackle

Oct 25, 2008; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jim Tressel linebacker James Laurinaitis (33) and offensive tackle Alex Boone (75) await to take the field against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9934 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2005 class

No. 3 rated offensive tackle, No. 17 overall prospect

Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver

Team Brutus wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (12) runs upfield after a catch during the Ohio State Buckeyes football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Ohio State Football Spring Game Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9946 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2021 class

No. 1 rated center, No. 9 overall prospect

Paris Johnson, Jr., Offensive Tackle

Ohio State lineman Paris Johnson has article published - Buckeyes Wire

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (77) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9953 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2020 class

No. 1 rated offensive tackle, No. 9 overall prospect

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Offensive Tackle

Ohio State's Harry Miller, Nicholas Petit-Frere names O-line starters

Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) is competing to start at right tackle. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9963 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2018 class

No. 1 rated offensive tackle, No. 7 overall prospect

Sam Maldonado, Running Back

22 Sep 2001: Sammy Maldonado #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes moves with the ball during the game against the California Los Angeles (UCLA) Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Bruins defeated the Buckeyes 13-6. Credit: Donald Miralle /Allsport

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9964 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2000 class

No. 2 rated running back, No. 9 overall prospect

Beanie Wells, Running Back

Chris "Beanie" Wells, RB

Selected No. 31 overall by Arizona Cardinals in 2009 NFL Draft

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9965 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2006 class

No. 1 rated running back, No. 7 overall prospect

Julian Fleming, Wide Receiver

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9979 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2020 class

No. 1 rated wide receiver, No. 3 overall prospect

Ted Ginn, Jr., Wide Receiver

Ted Ginn, WR

Selected No. 9 overall by Miami Dolphins in 2007 NFL Draft

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9992 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2004 class

No. 1 rated cornerback, No. 2 overall prospect

Terrelle Pryor, Quarterback

Jan 4, 2011; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeye quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) smiles as confetti falls down after a victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2011 Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome. The Buckeyes beat the Razorbacks 31-26. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: .9997 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2008 class

No. 1 rated dual QB, No. 2 overall prospect

Quinn Ewers, Quarterback

Ohio State 5-star commit Quinn Ewers set to compete at Elite 11 Finals

Photo by Mike Cravens / Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY Network

The Goods

247Sports Composite Rating: 1.000 (5-star)

Ranking in the 2022 class

No. 1 rated quarterback, No. 1 overall prospect

