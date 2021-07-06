Top 20 rated Ohio State football offensive recruits of all time
There aren’t many programs that have recruited at the level Ohio State has. Since following recruiting became a big thing, maybe only Alabama has had a better run than the Buckeyes.
Just over the last couple of days, OSU has continued to haul in some of the best prospects. On Sunday, Ohio State nabbed its highest-rated defender of all time, J.T. Tuimoloau, followed by a high four-star prospect at wide receiver, Kojo Antwi on Monday.
We already took a look at the twenty best defensive commitments of all-time in program history, so we thought we’d do the same on the offensive side of the ball on the heels of Antwi’s commitment.
Here are the top twenty offensive commitments in the history of the Ohio State football program.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver
Nov 21, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs while defended by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jaylin Williams (23) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9856 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2020 class
No. 5 rated wide receiver, No. 29 overall prospect
Kyle McCord, Quarterback
Team Brutus quarterback Kyle McCord (14) throws a pass during the Ohio State football Spring Game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9860 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2021 class
No. 5 rated quarterback, No. 27 overall prospect
Harry Miller, Center
Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller (76) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9868 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2019 class
No. 2 rated center, No. 30 overall prospect
TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back
Credit: Ohio State Dept. of Athletics
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9874 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2021 class
No. 1 rated running back, No. 22 overall prospect
Wyatt Davis, Guard
In this Dec. 28, 2019, photo, Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) plays during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, in Glendale, Ariz. Davis was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9876 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2017 class
No. 1 rated offensive guard, No. 24 overall prospect
Mike Adams, Offensive Tackle
COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 18: Mike Adams #75 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for his blocking assignment against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on September 18, 2010 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9887 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2008 class
No. 2 rated offensive tackle, No. 21 overall prospect
Donovan Jackson, Offensive Line
https://twitter.com/D_jack78/status/1215041538151071744?s=20
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9902 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2021 class
No. 1 rated interior offensive line, No. 18 overall prospect
Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver
Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs onto the field before playing the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9903 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2019 class
No. 2 rated wide receiver, No. 20 overall prospect
Michael Brewster, Center
Jan 2, 2012; Jacksonville FL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Michael Brewster (50) before the start of their Gator Bowl game against the Florida Gators at EverBank Field. Credit: Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9911 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2008 class
No. 1 rated center, No. 15 overall prospect
Derek Morris, Offensive Tackle
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9912 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2002 class
No. 2 rated offensive tackle, No. 21 overall prospect
Alex Boone, Offensive Tackle
Oct 25, 2008; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jim Tressel linebacker James Laurinaitis (33) and offensive tackle Alex Boone (75) await to take the field against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9934 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2005 class
No. 3 rated offensive tackle, No. 17 overall prospect
Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver
Team Brutus wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (12) runs upfield after a catch during the Ohio State Buckeyes football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Ohio State Football Spring Game Credit: USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9946 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2021 class
No. 1 rated center, No. 9 overall prospect
Paris Johnson, Jr., Offensive Tackle
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (77) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9953 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2020 class
No. 1 rated offensive tackle, No. 9 overall prospect
Nicholas Petit-Frere, Offensive Tackle
Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) is competing to start at right tackle. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9963 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2018 class
No. 1 rated offensive tackle, No. 7 overall prospect
Sam Maldonado, Running Back
22 Sep 2001: Sammy Maldonado #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes moves with the ball during the game against the California Los Angeles (UCLA) Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Bruins defeated the Buckeyes 13-6. Credit: Donald Miralle /Allsport
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9964 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2000 class
No. 2 rated running back, No. 9 overall prospect
Beanie Wells, Running Back
Chris "Beanie" Wells, RB
Selected No. 31 overall by Arizona Cardinals in 2009 NFL Draft
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9965 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2006 class
No. 1 rated running back, No. 7 overall prospect
Julian Fleming, Wide Receiver
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9979 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2020 class
No. 1 rated wide receiver, No. 3 overall prospect
Ted Ginn, Jr., Wide Receiver
Ted Ginn, WR
Selected No. 9 overall by Miami Dolphins in 2007 NFL Draft
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9992 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2004 class
No. 1 rated cornerback, No. 2 overall prospect
Terrelle Pryor, Quarterback
Jan 4, 2011; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeye quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) smiles as confetti falls down after a victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2011 Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome. The Buckeyes beat the Razorbacks 31-26. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: .9997 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2008 class
No. 1 rated dual QB, No. 2 overall prospect
Quinn Ewers, Quarterback
Photo by Mike Cravens / Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY Network
The Goods
247Sports Composite Rating: 1.000 (5-star)
Ranking in the 2022 class
No. 1 rated quarterback, No. 1 overall prospect [listicle id=52645] Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.
1
1
1
1
1
1