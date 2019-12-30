Top 20 picks of 2020 NFL draft are set; could first two picks be locks?

With the end of the 2019 NFL season, we now have some tangible clarity in the 2020 NFL draft.

As in, the order of the first 20 selections in Round 1.

Hey, it’s something, right?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So here we go — and with each team and pick, we’ll add some quick draft-related thoughts:

1. Cincinnati Bengals

It’s gotta be LSU QB Joe Burrow, right? Andy Dalton sure sounded postgame Sunday like a man who was planning for a new zip code.

2. Washington Redskins

Pass rusher might not be their biggest need. But who cares? Don’t overthink it. Ohio State’s Chase Young (assuming he declares) should be the guy, unless someone blows them away with a trade offer.

If Ohio State's Chase Young declares, he could be a fit in a new era in Washington. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

3. Detroit Lions

If you watched Ohio State CB Jeffrey Okudah against Clemson, you might have to start thinking about him going this high.

4. New York Giants

Protecting Daniel Jones is Priority No. 1 — and this class is top-heavy with very good OT talent.

5. Miami Dolphins

They have three first-rounders and all the flexibility in the world to grab their future QB ... and still fill other holes. They’re the early power brokers in the 2020 draft.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Gotta be thinking quarterback as a possibility here. If you talk to Chargers people, they have zero designs on drafting this high anytime soon.

7. Carolina Panthers

What are they doing with Cam Newton? If they keep him, the defensive and offensive lines, plus the secondary, need retooling.

8. Arizona Cardinals

A wide receiver for Kyler Murray? Or perhaps some OL help? Then again, this defense was bad with Chandler Jones and Patrick Peterson. Hmm.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

We don’t know who will make the picks (or who will coach them), but they need help on both lines, in the secondary and at linebacker. Big offseason ahead.

10. Cleveland Browns

Story continues

Another OL-needy team. But could they go for a Trent Williams? Their draft picture is still unclear.

11. New York Jets

Wanted: help for Sam Darnold. With four picks in Rounds 1-3, they could draft multiple blockers up high.

12. Oakland Raiders

From vying for the playoffs to the 12th pick isn’t a terrible consolation. Wide receiver and linebacker are need spots.

13. Indianapolis Colts

Do the Colts think QB here? They also have a high second-rounder from the Redskins that could be earmarked for a passer.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Jameis Winston decision clearly impacts this pick in a big way.

Even if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bring back Jameis Winston, they might have to think about his successor. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

15. Denver Broncos

They would have drafted Devin Bush with the 10th pick in April had the Steelers not offered such a rich deal. A linebacker for Vic Fangio makes too much sense somewhere in the first few rounds.

16. Atlanta Falcons

The pass rush has been so spotty. They need to get help in some way.

17. Dallas Cowboys

They did consider a Jamal Adams trade. But would they deal a first two years in a row?

18. Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

If they don’t go QB up high, an offensive playmaker would be nice. Or a pass rusher.

19. Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

Jon Gruden was flirting with some draft QBs this past spring. He might want to handpick his next one at some point ... and they don’t have a second-rounder.

20. Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

See No. 9. They need instant contributors, but beyond that we don’t know much how they’ll attack the draft.

More from Yahoo Sports: