Top 20 Oklahoma Sooners all-time in career passing yards

The Oklahoma Sooners have had their fair share of quality quarterback play over the years. That play has earned All-American awards and four Heisman trophies over the years.

Oklahoma’s had success in its history with a varied array of offensive styles and quarterback play. And that shows up when you look at the Sooners’ all-time leaders in career passing yards. Sure you’ve got Landry Jones and Baker Mayfield who threw for more than 10,000 yards in their career with the Sooners. Then you have a player Jamelle Holieway who is top 20 in both career passing yards and career rushing yards. Holieway and Jack Mildren had more rushing touchdowns in their career than they did passing touchdowns.

There is one quarterback inside the top ten all-time in career passing yards that didn’t play in the last 20 years and that guy is still with the Oklahoma Sooners: wide receivers coach Cale Gundy. Gundy is No. 6 in career passing yards. Makes you wonder what kind of damage he could have done in a modern spread offense.

Spencer Rattler finished his career with the Oklahoma Sooners at No. 9 and it feels fair to wonder what he might be able to do in an offense that attempted to make adjustments to utilize his skill set. Like in the Kansas State game where Rattler was 22-25 for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns in a hyper-efficient 37 point performance for the Sooners offense. Well, he’s off to South Carolina where he’ll have a chance to get into the top 15 in Gamecocks history with a strong 2022.

Here’s a look at the top 20 Oklahoma Sooners in career passing yards.

Landry Jones (2009-2012)

Oct 15, 2011; Lawrence, KS, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Landry Jones (12) throws a pass against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma defeated Kansas 47-17. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 16,646

Passing Touchdowns: 123

Rushing Touchdowns: 3

Completion Percentage: 63.6%

Yards Per Attempt: 7.6

Baker Mayfield (2015-2017)

Story continues

Oct 10, 2015; Dallas, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the Red River rivalry at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 12,292

Passing Touchdowns: 119

Rushing Touchdowns: 18

Completion Percentage: 69.8

Yards Per Attempt: 10.6

Sam Bradford (2007-2009)

Dec 6, 2008; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Sam Bradford (14) throws a pass during the first half of the Big 12 championship game against the Missouri Tigers at Arrowhead Stadium. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 8,403

Passing Touchdowns: 88

Rushing Touchdowns: 5

Completion Percentage: 67.6

Yards Per Attempt: 9.4

Jason White (1999-2004)

Jan 5, 2005; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jason White drops back to pass during 55-19 loss to Southern California Trojans in the FedEx Orange Bowl in the BCS National Championship at Pro Player Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 7,922

Passing Touchdowns: 81

Rushing Touchdowns: 2

Completion Percentage: 63.3%

Yards Per Attempt: 8.0

Josh Heupel (1999-2000)

02 Dec 2000: Quarterback Josh Heupel #14 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats 27-24 during the Big 12 Championship at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Oklahoma will play for the national championship at the Orange Bowl. Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

Passing Yards: 7,066

Passing Touchdowns: 50

Rushing Touchdowns: 12

Completion Percentage: 63.3

Yards Per Attempt: 7.3

Cale Gundy (1990-1993)

Nov 23, 1990; Norman, OK, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Cale Gundy (12) is chased by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Pat Englebert (97) at Memorial Stadium during the 1990 season. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 6,142

Passing Touchdowns: 35

Rushing Touchdowns: 16

Completion Percentage: 55.9

Yards Per Attempt: 8.2

Nate Hybl (2000-2002)

WACO, TX – NOVEMBER 16: Quarterback Nate Hybl #8 of the University of Oklahoma Sooners celebrates a touchdown against the Baylor University Bears during the game at Floyd Casey Stadium on November 16, 2002 in Waco, Texas. Oklahoma won 49-9. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Passing Yards: 4,916

Passing Touchdowns: 40

Rushing Touchdowns: 4

Completion Percentage: 58

Yards Per Attempt: 6.5

Kyler Murray (2017-2018)

Oct 20, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs past TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ben Banogu (15) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 4,720

Passing Touchdowns: 45

Rushing Touchdowns: 12

Completion Percentage: 69.8

Yards Per Attempt: 11.9

Spencer Rattler (2019-2021)

Dec 19, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) in the pocket in the third quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 4,595

Passing Touchdowns: 40

Rushing Touchdowns: 9

Completion Percentage: 70.1

Yards Per Attempt: 8.9

Jalen Hurts (2019)

Nov 16, 2019; Waco, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action during the game between the Bears and the Sooners at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 3,851

Passing Touchdowns: 32

Rushing Touchdowns: 20

Completion Percentage: 69.7

Yards Per Attempt: 11.3

Bob Warmack (1966-1968)

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 3,634

Passing Touchdowns: 22

Rushing Touchdowns: 12

Completion Percentage: 54.7

Yards Per Attempt: 7.9

Trevor Knight (2013-2015)

Oct 4, 2014; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight (9) scrambles against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 3,424

Passing Touchdowns: 25

Rushing Touchdowns: 8

Completion Percentage: 57.1%

Yards Per Attempt: 7.0

Paul Thompson (2002-2006)

WACO, TX – NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Paul Thompson #12 of the Oklahoma Sooners gets ready at line of scrimmage during the game against the Baylor Bears on November 18, 2006 at Floyd Casey Stadium in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Passing Yards: 3,095

Passing Touchdowns: 26

Rushing Touchdowns: 6

Completion Percentage: 60.1%

Yards Per Attempt: 7.6

Jack Mildren (1969-1971

Nov 25, 1971; Norman, OK, USA FILE PHOTO; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jack Mildren (11) carries the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. The Cornhuskers beat the Sooners 35-31. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 3,026

Passing Touchdowns: 25

Rushing Touchdowns: 32

Completion Percentage: 47.1%

Yards Per Attempt: 8.6

Eric Moore (1995-1998)

18 Oct 1997: Quarterback Eric Moore of the Oklahoma Sooners scrambles with the ball during a game against the Baylor Bears at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won the game 24-23. Stephen Dunn /Allsport

Passing Yards: 2,675

Passing Touchdowns: 15

Rushing Touchdowns: 7

Completion Percentage: 42.7

Yards Per Attempt: 6.8

Garrick McGee (1994-1995)

3 Sep 1994: Quarterback Garrick McGee of the Oklahoma Sooners prepares to pass the ball during a game against the Syracuse Orangemen. Oklahoma won the game 30-29. Rick Stewart /Allsport

Passing Yards: 2,449

Passing Touchdowns: 11

Rushing Touchdowns: 3

Completion Percentage: 51.7%

Yards Per Attempt: 6.5

Danny Bradley (1981-1984)

Nov 27, 1982; Lincoln, NE, USA FILE PHOTO; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Danny Bradley (1) scrambles against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. The Cornhuskers beat the Sooners 28-24. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 2,381

Passing Touchdowns: 16

Rushing Touchdowns: 16

Completion Percentage: 46.2%

Yards Per Attempt: 7.6

Jamelle Holieway (1985-1988)

Sep 1986; Norman, OK, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback #4 Jamelle Holieway in action against UCLA during the 1986 season. Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) Malcolm Emmons

Passing Yards: 2,339

Passing Touchdowns: 22

Rushing Touchdowns: 32

Completion Percentage: 45.4

Yards Per Attempt: 9.3

Justin Fuente (1996-1997)

21 Sep 1996: Quarterback Justin Fuente of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on during a game against the San Diego State Aztecs at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California. San Diego State won the game 51-31. Todd Warshaw /Allsport

Passing Yards: 2,289

Passing Touchdowns: 10

Rushing Touchdowns: 3

Completion Percentage: 49.2%

Yards Per Attempt: 7.0

Rhett Bomar (2005)

Oklahoma quarterback Rhett Bomar spikes the ball in the closing seconds of Oklahoma 17-14 victory over Oregon in the Holiday Bowl Thursday Dec. 29, 2005 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Passing Yards: 2,018 yards,

Passing Touchdowns: 10

Rushing Touchdowns: 4

Completion Percentage: 54.2%

Yards Per Attempt: 6.6

1

1

1

1