Top 20 Oklahoma Sooners all-time in career passing yards

The Oklahoma Sooners have had their fair share of quality quarterback play over the years. That play has earned numerous All-American awards and four Heisman trophies.

Oklahoma has had success with a variety of offensive styles and quarterback play. That shows up when you look at the Sooners’ all-time leaders in career passing yards. Sure you have Landry Jones and Baker Mayfield, who threw for more than 10,000 yards in their career with the Sooners. Then you have a player Jamelle Holieway who is top 20 in both career passing yards and career rushing yards. Holieway and Jack Mildren had more rushing touchdowns in their career than they did passing touchdowns.

There is one quarterback inside the top 10 all-time in career passing yards that didn’t play in the last 20 years and that guy is still with the Oklahoma Sooners: wide receivers coach Cale Gundy. Gundy is No. 6 in career passing yards. Makes you wonder what kind of damage he could have done in a modern spread offense.

After two seasons in Norman, Dillon Gabriel was productive enough to enter the top 10 in career passing yards at the University of Oklahoma. His 55 passing touchdowns ranks fifth all-time and he finished tied for 17 in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. Gabriel had a prolific career with Oklahoma and now will hope to have continued success with the Oregon Ducks.

Here’s a look at the top 20 Oklahoma Sooners in career passing yards.

Landry Jones (2009-2012)

Oct. 15, 2011; Lawrence, Kansas; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Landry Jones (12) throws a pass against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma defeated Kansas 47-17. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 16,646

Passing Touchdowns: 123

Rushing Touchdowns: 3

Completion Percentage: 63.6%

Yards Per Attempt: 7.6

Baker Mayfield (2015-2017)

Oct. 10, 2015; Dallas, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the Red River rivalry at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 12,292

Passing Touchdowns: 119

Rushing Touchdowns: 18

Completion Percentage: 69.8

Yards Per Attempt: 10.6

Dec. 6, 2008; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Sam Bradford (14) throws a pass during the first half of the Big 12 championship game against the Missouri Tigers at Arrowhead Stadium. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 8,403

Passing Touchdowns: 88

Rushing Touchdowns: 5

Completion Percentage: 67.6

Yards Per Attempt: 9.4

Jason White (1999-2004)

Jan. 5, 2005; Miami Gardens, Florida; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jason White drops back to pass during 55-19 loss to Southern California Trojans in the FedEx Orange Bowl in the BCS National Championship at Pro Player Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 7,922

Passing Touchdowns: 81

Rushing Touchdowns: 2

Completion Percentage: 63.3%

Yards Per Attempt: 8.0

Josh Heupel (1999-2000)

Dec. 2, 2000: Quarterback Josh Heupel #14 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats 27-24 during the Big 12 Championship at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Oklahoma will play for the national championship at the Orange Bowl. Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

Passing Yards: 7,066

Passing Touchdowns: 50

Rushing Touchdowns: 12

Completion Percentage: 63.3

Yards Per Attempt: 7.3

Dillon Gabriel

Nov 11, 2023; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 6,828

Passing Touchdowns: 55

Rushing Touchdowns: 18

Completion Percentage: 66

Yards Per Attempt: 9.1

Cale Gundy (1990-1993)

Nov. 23, 1990; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Cale Gundy (12) is chased by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Pat Englebert (97) at Memorial Stadium during the 1990 season. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 6,142

Passing Touchdowns: 35

Rushing Touchdowns: 16

Completion Percentage: 55.9

Yards Per Attempt: 8.2

Nate Hybl (2000-2002)

Quarterback Nate Hybl #8 of the University of Oklahoma Sooners celebrates a touchdown against the Baylor University Bears during the game at Floyd Casey Stadium on Nov. 16, 2002 in Waco, Texas. Oklahoma won 49-9. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Passing Yards: 4,916

Passing Touchdowns: 40

Rushing Touchdowns: 4

Completion Percentage: 58

Yards Per Attempt: 6.5

Oct. 20, 2018; Fort Worth, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs past TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ben Banogu (15) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 4,720

Passing Touchdowns: 45

Rushing Touchdowns: 12

Completion Percentage: 69.8

Yards Per Attempt: 11.9

Dec. 19, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) in the pocket in the third quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 4,595

Passing Touchdowns: 40

Rushing Touchdowns: 9

Completion Percentage: 70.1

Yards Per Attempt: 8.9

Nov. 16, 2019; Waco, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action during the game between the Bears and the Sooners at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 3,851

Passing Touchdowns: 32

Rushing Touchdowns: 20

Completion Percentage: 69.7

Yards Per Attempt: 11.3

Bob Warmack (1966-1968)

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 3,634

Passing Touchdowns: 22

Rushing Touchdowns: 12

Completion Percentage: 54.7

Yards Per Attempt: 7.9

Trevor Knight (2013-2015)

Oct. 4, 2014; Fort Worth, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight (9) scrambles against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 3,424

Passing Touchdowns: 25

Rushing Touchdowns: 8

Completion Percentage: 57.1%

Yards Per Attempt: 7.0

Paul Thompson (2002-2006)

Quarterback Paul Thompson #12 of the Oklahoma Sooners gets ready at line of scrimmage during the game against the Baylor Bears on Nov. 18, 2006 at Floyd Casey Stadium in Waco, Texas. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Passing Yards: 3,095

Passing Touchdowns: 26

Rushing Touchdowns: 6

Completion Percentage: 60.1%

Yards Per Attempt: 7.6

Jack Mildren (1969-1971

Nov. 25, 1971; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jack Mildren (11) carries the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. The Cornhuskers beat the Sooners 35-31. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 3,026

Passing Touchdowns: 25

Rushing Touchdowns: 32

Completion Percentage: 47.1%

Yards Per Attempt: 8.6

Eric Moore (1995-1998)

Oct. 18, 1997: Quarterback Eric Moore of the Oklahoma Sooners scrambles with the ball during a game against the Baylor Bears at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won the game 24-23. Stephen Dunn /Allsport

Passing Yards: 2,675

Passing Touchdowns: 15

Rushing Touchdowns: 7

Completion Percentage: 42.7

Yards Per Attempt: 6.8

Garrick McGee (1994-1995)

Sept. 3 1994: Quarterback Garrick McGee of the Oklahoma Sooners prepares to pass the ball during a game against the Syracuse Orangemen. Oklahoma won the game 30-29. Rick Stewart /Allsport

Passing Yards: 2,449

Passing Touchdowns: 11

Rushing Touchdowns: 3

Completion Percentage: 51.7%

Yards Per Attempt: 6.5

Justin Fuente (1996-1997)

Sept. 21, 1996: Quarterback Justin Fuente of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on during a game against the San Diego State Aztecs at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California. San Diego State won the game 51-31. Todd Warshaw /Allsport

Passing Yards: 2,289

Passing Touchdowns: 10

Rushing Touchdowns: 3

Completion Percentage: 49.2%

Yards Per Attempt: 7.0

Danny Bradley (1981-1984)

Nov. 27, 1982; Lincoln, Nebraska; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Danny Bradley (1) scrambles against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. The Cornhuskers beat the Sooners 28-24. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards: 2,381

Passing Touchdowns: 16

Rushing Touchdowns: 16

Completion Percentage: 46.2%

Yards Per Attempt: 7.6

Jamelle Holieway (1985-1988)

Sept. 1986; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback #4 Jamelle Holieway in action against UCLA during the 1986 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) Malcolm Emmons

Passing Yards: 2,339

Passing Touchdowns: 22

Rushing Touchdowns: 32

Completion Percentage: 45.4

Yards Per Attempt: 9.3

