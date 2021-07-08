Top 20 Ohio State all-time career passing yards leaders

Ohio State hasn’t had the most glorious history when it comes to its history, especially when it comes to success at the next level. However, that narrative has changed a little with some of the best playmakers in the game underneath center on the Banks of the Olentangy as of late.

There has been a shift with the spread attack of having the most athletic player on the field at the quarterback position. It’s resulted in some pretty remarkable offensive numbers, both rushing and passing, and Ohio State has in some ways led the way in that shift.

But still, there are some OSU quarterbacks that put up a bushel of yards as a so-called pocket passer, both as of late and historically. Maybe the Buckeyes don’t have some of the eye-popping stats of other passers in the history of the college game, but they hold their own.

Here are the top 20 passing yards leaders in the history of the Ohio State football program. We start with No. 20 and count down to the overall leader to date.

Cornelius Greene (1972-1975)

Jan 1, 1975; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback #7 Cornelius Greene scores a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans during the 1975 Rose Bowl. The Trojans defeated the Buckeyes 18-17. Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright Malcolm Emmons

Total Passing Yards

2,348

Kirk Herbstreit (1989-1992)

Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit is run down by Wisconsin defenders as he makes a vain effort for a first down on fourth and 5 from the Badgers 26-yard line in the final minutes of game on Oct. 3, 1992 in Madison, Wisconsin. The play ended Ohio States drive and the Badgers went on to score an upset 20-16-win. (AP Photo/Roberto Borea)

Total Passing Yards

2,437

Rex Kern (1968-1970)

Jan 1, 1971, Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Rex Kern (10) in action against the Stanford Cardinals during the 1971 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Cardinals defeated the Buckeyes 27-17. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Passing Yards

2,444

Don Unverferth (1963-1965)

Nov 16, 1963; Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Don Unverferth (26) in action against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium.

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Passing Yards

2,518

Stanley Jackson (1994-1997)

1 Jan 1997: Quarterback Stanley Jackson of the Ohio State Buckeyes attempts to avoid Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Damien Richardson during the Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Ohio State won the game, 20-17. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total Passing Yards

2,660

Todd Boeckman (2005-2008)

Sep 6, 2008; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Todd Boeckman (17) with head coach Jim Tressel during a timeout against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Passing Yards

3,085

Craig Krenzel (2000-2003)

Craig Krenzel of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws the ball in the rain during a game against Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Total Passing Yards

4,489

Jim Karsatos (1983-1986)

https://twitter.com/MaxBretosSports/status/1133758488557940737?s=20

Total Passing Yards

5,089

Braxton Miller (2011-2015)

November 24, 2012; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller (5) looks for an open receiver against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 26-21. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Total Passing Yards

5,295

Justin Fields (2019-2020)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total Passing Yards

5,373

Dwayne Haskins (2017-2018)

Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) looks to pass against the Washington Huskies in the first half in the 2019 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Total Passing Yards

5,396

Steve Bellisari (1998-2001)

03 Nov 2001 : Steve Bellisari of Ohio State runs with the ball against Minnesota during the game at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapoils, Minnesota. The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Minnesota Gophers 31-28. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Allsport

Total Passing Yards

5,558

Mike Tomczak (1981-1984)

Nov 12, 1983, Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Mike Tomczak (15) in action against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium during the 1983 season. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Passing Yards

5,569

Troy Smith (2003-2006)

Nov 18, 2006; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith (10) throws a pass in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines 42-39. Credit: Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Joe Robbins

Total Passing Yards

5,720

Terrelle Pryor (2008-2010)

Jan. 4, 2011; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2011 Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome. Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Total Passing Yards

6,177

Greg Frey (198-1990)

23 Sep 1989: Quarterback Greg Frey of the Ohio State Buckeyes rolls out of the pocket during a game against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. USC won the game 42-3. Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

Total Passing Yards

6,316

Joe Germaine (1996-1998)

1 Jan 1999: Quarterback Joe Germaine #7 of Ohio State looks for an open receiver in the endzone against Texas A&M during the Nokia Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Credit: Matthew Stockman/ALLSPORT

Total Passing Yards

6,370

Bobby Hoying (1992-1995)

Nov 18, 1995; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Bobby Hoying (14) signals at the line against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes best the Hoosiers 42-3. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Passing Yards

7,232

Art Schlichter (1978-1981)

Jan 1, 1980; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Art Schlichter (10) in action against the Southern California Trojans during the 1980 Rose Bowl where USC defeated OSU 17-16 at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Total Passing Yards

7,547

J.T. Barrett (2014-2017)

Oct 28, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Total Passing Yards

