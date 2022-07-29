Top 20 NFL players in merchandise sales heading into the preseason
There is no offseason for the NFL, and there certainly is no downtime when it comes to stocking up on merchandise for your favorite team or players. Free agency, the draft, and trades can all impact a wardrobe. So which players are in the top tier of merchandise sales heading into the preseason? Let’s take a look…
20. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK
19. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
18. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
USAT
17. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
16. Odell Beckham Jr., free agent
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
15. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
14. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
13. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
12. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
10. Mac Jones, New England Patriots
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
8. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
7. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
5. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images via AFP
2. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
1. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
