Top 20 NFL players in merchandise sales heading into the preseason

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
There is no offseason for the NFL, and there certainly is no downtime when it comes to stocking up on merchandise for your favorite team or players. Free agency, the draft, and trades can all impact a wardrobe. So which players are in the top tier of merchandise sales heading into the preseason? Let’s take a look…

20. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

19. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

18. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

USAT

17. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

16. Odell Beckham Jr., free agent

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

15. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

14. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

13. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

12. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

10. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

8. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

7. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

5. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Getty Images via AFP

2. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

1. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on List Wire

